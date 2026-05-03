Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to ensure time-bound project completion and resolve public grievances. He also noted the smooth progress of the Char Dham Yatra, which has seen over 4 lakh pilgrims in its initial days.

CM Dhami Reviews Development Works

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday directed officials to ensure time-bound completion and effective monitoring of announcements made by the Chief Minister through Program Evaluation and Review Technique (PERT) chart. Chairing a review meeting at the Secretariat on development works in the assembly constituencies of Yamkeshwar, Pauri, Srinagar, Chaubattakhal, Lansdowne, and Kotdwar, the Chief Minister instructed departments to resolve issues related to electricity, drinking water, forest fires, human-wildlife conflict, and roads at the earliest. He also emphasised improving healthcare facilities and directed officials to address public grievances raised by MLAs on a priority basis, according to a release.

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Dhami further directed that all pending government orders related to announcements be issued by June 15, 2026, and stressed better coordination among departments for effective grievance redressal.

Following the meeting, Uttarakhand CM stressed the timely implementation of government schemes and directed officials to coordinate with each other's departments to ensure the completion of tasks. "Our effort is to ensure that the people directly benefit from the governance programs, and the schemes of the central and state governments are implemented on time. All officials should coordinate with each other's departments to complete all tasks. The District Magistrate also joined the meeting today. People raised issues related to their respective areas... whether it's land fraud or crime, it will not be tolerated anywhere. Such cases will be resolved," he said.

Char Dham Yatra Progressing Smoothly

The Uttarakhand Chief Minister also noted that a large number of devotees are visiting the state for the Char Dham Yatra. "We have made all arrangements here. The Char Dham Yatra is going well, and a large number of devotees are arriving. A good record has been set," Dhami told reporters.

The Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand is progressing smoothly, with the state government putting in place extensive arrangements to ensure the safety and seamless experience for pilgrims. According to official data from the State Emergency Operations Centre in Dehradun, a total of 4,08,401 pilgrims have undertaken the Char Dham Yatra within just ten days, from the opening of the temple portals till 7 pm on April 28, 2026.

Officials stated that essential facilities such as drinking water, toilets, healthcare services, sanitation, parking, and traffic management have been strengthened and systematically organised along the Yatra routes as well as at major religious and tourist destinations to avoid inconvenience to pilgrims, visitors, and residents.

Pilgrim Statistics

Temple-wise data shows that within six days of the opening of Badrinath Dham, 84,942 pilgrims have visited. At Kedarnath Dham, 2,07,452 pilgrims have offered prayers in seven days. Meanwhile, 57,794 pilgrims have arrived at Yamunotri Dham in ten days, while 57,863 pilgrims have visited Gangotri Dham during the same period.

The state government has also issued strict instructions to take action against those spreading misleading information regarding the Yatra arrangements and against littering, in a bid to maintain the sanctity and proper management of the pilgrimage. (ANI)