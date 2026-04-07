Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami directed officials to improve healthcare in mountainous areas and resolve public issues on priority. He emphasized fixing accountability for delays and ensuring the quality and timely execution of development works.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, during a review meeting held at the Secretariat on Tuesday, instructed officials to place special emphasis on improving healthcare facilities in the mountainous regions of the state.

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Focus on Public Grievances and Accountability

According to the Uttarakhand government, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has directed officials to take the issues raised by legislators from their respective constituencies seriously and ensure their resolution on a priority basis.

The Chief Minister emphasised that schemes capable of quick resolution should not face unnecessary delays, and accountability must be fixed for officers responsible for such setbacks.

Furthermore, he mandated the quality and timely execution of all development works and instructed all departments to work in close coordination to effectively address public grievances.

Healthcare and Education in Hilly Regions

CM Dhami stated that resolving public issues is the top priority of the state government. Officials should maintain continuous coordination with public representatives and work towards addressing the concerns of the people. He emphasised that special attention should be given to healthcare and education in hilly areas. Efforts should be made to ensure the timely availability of heli ambulance services and to further strengthen healthcare facilities in remote areas.

If any construction-related proposals need to be transferred from one department to another, they should be sent without delay, and accountability must be fixed in case of delays. The Chief Minister also directed officials that the issues raised by legislators during the meeting should be resolved on priority by the concerned departmental secretaries.

Preparations for Monsoon and Char Dham Yatra

He instructed that pending cases related to the Chief Minister's announcements at the forest department level should be reviewed separately. He also directed the Chief Secretary to hold a comprehensive review meeting before the monsoon season, keeping in mind the challenges of the rainy season. Flood control-related works should be completed on time. He further instructed that all preparations for the upcoming Char Dham Yatra should be completed in a timely manner. Regular meetings should be held with hotel associations regarding commercial LPG cylinders to address their concerns. All arrangements for the Yatra should be strengthened.

The meeting was attended by Cabinet Minister Bharat Chaudhary, Karnaprayag MLA Anil Nautiyal, Tharali MLA Bhupal Ram Tamta, Kedarnath MLA Asha Nautiyal, Devprayag MLA Vinod Kandari, Chief Secretary Anand Bardhan, Principal Secretary R. Meenakshi Sundaram, Secretaries Shailesh Bagoli, Nitesh Jha, Dilip Jawalkar, Sachin Kurve, Ravinath Raman, S.N. Pandey, Dr. Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Dr. R. Rajesh Kumar, Dheeraj Garbyal, along with heads of various departments and district magistrates who joined virtually. (ANI)