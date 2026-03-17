Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami approved Rs 75 crore for development. Key projects include a Rs 31.63 crore Cyber Centre of Excellence in Dehradun, road reconstruction in Kichha, and infrastructure upgrades for SC and tribal hostels.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Tuesday approved a total financial outlay of Rs 75 crore for various initiatives, including tackling the growing challenges of cybercrime in the state, developing infrastructure in Scheduled Caste-dominated areas, and reconstruction of roads across different assembly constituencies.

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Major Allocations for Cyber Security and Roads

According to the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), to address the rising cybercrime threats, the Chief Minister has sanctioned Rs 31.63 crore for the establishment of a Cyber Centre of Excellence in Dehradun. Additionally, Rs 22.72 crore has been approved for the reconstruction of a road in the Kichha assembly constituency of Udham Singh Nagar district, connecting NH-109 from Pt Ram Sumer Shukla Government Medical College to Atariya Mata Temple Mod via SIDCUL and Anandpur, up to SH-44.

Further Road Reconstruction Projects

Under the state plan, Rs 19.40 crore has been sanctioned for the reconstruction and improvement of the Shimla Pistaur Kureya motor road in the Kichha constituency of Udham Singh Nagar.

Furthermore, the Chief Minister has approved Rs 1.30 crore for the construction of an approach road to the under-construction Sub-Divisional Transport Office in Roorkee.

Development for SC and Tribal Communities

An amount of Rs 67.42 lakh has been sanctioned for maintenance work at the Government Scheduled Caste Girls' Hostel in Mussoorie, Dehradun, under the scheme for development of infrastructure in SC-dominated areas.

Additionally, Rs 18.06 lakh has been approved for the installation of a tube well and mast lighting at the Government Tribal Hostel in Khatima, Udham Singh Nagar.