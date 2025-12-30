Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami has sanctioned around Rs 51 crore for various development works, including building an industrial shed in Haridwar, expanding the Ayurvedic services directorate, and renovating the Champawat Circuit House.

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has approved the sanction of around Rs 51 crore for multiple development works across the state.

Major Development Projects Sanctioned

According to an official release, these include the construction of an industrial shed and storage facilities at Rishikul Government Ayurvedic Pharmacy, Haridwar; expansion of the Directorate of Ayurvedic and Unani Services building; expansion, renovation and maintenance works of the Circuit House in Champawat; improvement of lighting and garbage collection systems in urban local bodies; implementation of Chief Minister's announcements; and arrangements for organizing camps under the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign.

Under these approvals, Rs 25.74 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of an industrial shed and storage facility for processing work at Rishikul Government Ayurvedic Pharmacy (Drug Manufacturing Unit), Haridwar, and Rs 7.44 crore for the expansion of the Directorate of Ayurvedic and Unani Services building.

An amount of Rs 11.41 crore has been approved for the expansion, renovation and maintenance of the State Guest House Circuit House in Champawat.

Urban Amenity Enhancements

Additionally, Rs 99.17 lakh has been sanctioned for LED and street lighting works in areas under the Nagar Palika Parishad Nagla, and Rs 15.95 lakh for the purchase of vehicles for garbage collection in 14 urban local bodies across the state.

Public Outreach Campaign Funding

The Chief Minister has also approved Rs 3.16 crore for organizing camps in Nyay Panchayats and Gram Panchayats of all districts under the "Jan-Jan Ki Sarkar, Jan-Jan Ke Dwar" campaign, which has been underway since December 17, 2025. The initiative aims to deliver government welfare schemes and services directly to the people and ensure on-the-spot resolution of public grievances.

Funding for Chief Minister's Announcements

In addition, Chief Minister Dhami has accorded several important approvals for the implementation of Chief Ministerial announcements, with related government orders issued immediately.

These include Rs 50 lakh for the development of the trekking route from Suvalekh to Chandika Ghat and the Chandika Ghat fair site in the Pithoragarh Assembly constituency; Rs 67.45 lakh for the construction of a trekking route from Jamradi to Rantoda Badkhet in Vin area of the Pithoragarh Assembly constituency; Rs 50.68 lakh for the installation of CCTV cameras in major markets of the Salt Assembly constituency in Almora district; and Rs 39 lakh for proposed construction works and solar chain-linked fencing in Adarsh Gram Panchayat Sarkot of the Karnaprayag Assembly constituency in Chamoli district. (ANI)