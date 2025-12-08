Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced a new uniform allowance for Home Guard volunteers at the Foundation Day event in Dehradun. He also increased food and training allowances and introduced casual and maternity leaves for personnel.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami participated in the Home Guards Foundation Day programme held on Monday at Nanurkheda, Dehradun, where he inspected the ceremonial parade. On this occasion, the Chief Minister also released the Home Guards and Civil Defence Department Souvenir 2025 and the Departmental Calendar 2026. As per the press release, he also distributed cheques to the dependents of serving and deceased Home Guard personnel.

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

Key Announcements by the Chief Minister

The Chief Minister announced that uniform allowance will now be sanctioned for Home Guard volunteers. As per the release, the daily food allowance for Home Guard volunteers deployed on inter-district duties in the state has been increased from ₹100 to ₹150 per day. The training allowance for Civil Defence volunteers has also been increased from ₹50 to ₹140 per day.

Extending his greetings on the 63rd Home Guards and Civil Defence Foundation Day, the Chief Minister said that the ceremonial parade presented today was highly commendable. The parade showcased the dedication, courage, and excellence of the personnel towards national service. He said that Home Guard personnel fulfil their responsibilities of maintaining security and public service in the state with patience, dedication, and unwavering determination, even in challenging circumstances.

New Welfare Measures and Incentives

He added that the state government has taken several important decisions for the welfare of Home Guard personnel and the overall uplift of the organisation. According to the release, the Chief Minister said that for the first time, the state government has approved 12 casual leaves for Home Guard personnel. The provision of maternity leave for women Home Guards has also been introduced. Like police personnel and NDRF, Home Guard volunteers deployed above 9,000 feet altitude will now receive an incentive allowance of ₹200 per day. Home Guard personnel trained alongside SDRF teams are being provided an incentive allowance of ₹100 per day.

Acknowledging the Crucial Role of Home Guards

The Chief Minister said that Home Guard personnel perform their duties with utmost sincerity and dedication in all conditions--be it rain, cold, or extreme heat. They play an important role in traffic management, maintaining law and order, and ensuring the smooth conduct of major religious events such as the Kumbh and Kanwar Yatra.

The Home Guards Help Desk established at the Char Dham sites and in Haridwar is providing every possible assistance to pilgrims and tourists visiting from across the country and abroad. He added that Home Guard personnel promptly reach disaster-hit areas during natural calamities and take part in relief and rescue operations with full commitment and readiness.

The state government is giving due recognition to their courage and dedication. He reiterated that the government will continue to work with full commitment in the interest of Home Guard personnel. (ANI)