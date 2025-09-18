At least seven people have gone missing after a cloudburst struck the Nandanagar Ghat area in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Wednesday night, triggering heavy destruction and damage to multiple houses.

While speaking to ANI, Chamoli District Magistrate Sandeep Tiwari said, "A cloudburst caused damage in the Nandanagar Ghat area of Chamoli district on Wednesday night. Six houses were buried under debris in the Kuntri Langafali ward of Nandanagar."

Two people have been rescued so far, while seven others remain unaccounted for, officials added. Teams from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), local police, and district administration were immediately deployed to the affected area to carry out search and rescue operations.



District Magistrate Tiwari also confirmed that relief operations are ongoing, and efforts are underway to clear debris and locate the missing individuals. Meanwhile, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami expressed condolences on Wednesday to the victims of recent natural calamities, particularly in Dehradun, where heavy rainfall triggered landslides and flash floods. Addressing an event at a handicraft exhibition in Dehradun, the Chief Minister said the state has faced multiple disasters this year and reiterated the government's commitment to rehabilitation efforts in all disaster-hit areas.

On Tuesday, torrential rains lashed Dehradun districts, causing the Sahastradhara river to overflow. The gushing waters carried debris into the main market area, leading to significant damage to several commercial establishments.

The shops and hotels on Sahastradhara Road were severely damaged due to floods triggered by heavy rains. Debris came into the main market and caused damage to hotels and shops.

