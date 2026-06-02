A car plunged into a gorge in Tehri Garhwal, with a search operation underway. In a separate incident in Uttarkashi, another car fell into a gorge, killing two people and critically injuring three others, who were rescued by SDRF.

Car Plunges Into Gorge in Devprayag

A car plunged into a gorge on the Rishikesh-Gangotri National Highway in Devprayag, Tehri Garhwal district, Officials said on Tuesday. District Disaster Management Officer Brijesh Bhatt said, "Three teams of the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) from Srinagar, Byasi, and Dhalwala have been dispatched to the spot. The Devprayag police team and the local revenue official (Patwari) have already reached the site. Police and SDRF personnel are currently conducting a search operation to locate the vehicle." Further details are awaited.

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2 Dead, 3 Injured in Separate Uttarkashi Mishap

Earlier, in a separate incident, a car plunged into a deep gorge near Gangnani in the Bhatwari area of Uttarkashi district, leaving two persons dead and three others critically injured. According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), information about the incident was received from the District Control Room (DCR), Uttarkashi. Upon receiving the alert, SDRF teams from Bhatwari Post, led by Sub-Inspector Gabbar Singh, and Ujeli Post, led by Constable Shakti Singh, immediately rushed to the scene with necessary rescue equipment.

On reaching the accident site, the SDRF team found the vehicle lying deep inside the gorge. A total of five people were travelling in the car. Two occupants had succumbed to their injuries on the spot, while three others were found in a critically injured condition.

Despite the darkness of the night and extremely challenging terrain, SDRF personnel launched a swift rescue operation and successfully extricated all the injured individuals from the gorge. The injured were provided first aid and carried to the roadside, from where they were shifted to the hospital by ambulance for further treatment.

Recent Landslide in Sonprayag

In a similar incident a week ago, one person was killed, and a man of Nepali origin was injured after a landslide hit Sonprayag in Uttarakhand. The incident occurred near the Hanuman Barrier in the Sonprayag area of Rudraprayag district. Nandan Singh Rajwar, District Disaster Management Officer (DDMO), Rudraprayag, speaking to ANI, said, "At around 8 AM today, near the Hanuman Temple in Sonprayag, where a police barrier is also situated, a sudden landslide occurred from the nearby hills. Two individuals were caught in the landslide: one was a local resident, and the other was of Nepali origin. They were immediately taken to a nearby hospital, where the local resident was declared dead, while the person of Nepali origin was referred to a higher medical centre for further treatment."

According to reports, the incident happened due to a portion of the hill becoming loose. (ANI)