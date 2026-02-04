Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami met victims of an HRTC bus accident that killed three people after the vehicle fell into a gorge. He directed doctors to provide comprehensive treatment. Himachal CM Sukhu also offered assistance to the victims.

HRTC Bus Accident in Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Wednesday visited Doon Hospital to meet the victims of the Himachal Roadways bus accident in Dehradun. During his visit, the Chief Minister personally enquired about the health of the injured and directed the attending doctors to ensure that all those affected by the mishap receive proper and comprehensive medical treatment.

On Tuesday, at least three people were killed after a Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus fell into a deep gorge near Kwanu of Kalsi region in Uttarakhand while the vehicle was passing through the Dunga Bainsi area, officials stated. The bus was en route from Chaupal in Himachal Pradesh to Paonta Sahib in the state, via Uttarakhand, and carried approximately 32 passengers at the time of the accident.

Following the incident, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu expressed deep sorrow over the HRTC bus accident and telephoned to obtain details of the accident, asking the Deputy Commissioner to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of the deceased and the best possible treatment to the injured persons. He said that, if necessary, helicopters should also be used to lift the injured persons. He also prayed to the Almighty to give peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved families to bear this irreparable loss.

CM Dhami Announces 'Equal Pay for Equal Work' Policy

Earlier, the Uttarakhand Chief Minister announced that the government has approved an "equal pay for equal work" policy for Uttarakhand Purv Sainik Kalyan Nigam Limited employees, aimed at eliminating salary disparities and ensuring fairness. Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami asserted that the path has been cleared and there is no confusion regarding this policy. "We had already decided that equal pay for equal work would be given. Yesterday, the government order was also issued. The path has been cleared; there is no confusion. I congratulate everyone. We had presented the bill for improvement in minority education, the reason behind which was that everyone should get education," said CM Dhami. (ANI)