As the Uttarakhand budget session starts, CM Pushkar Singh Dhami calls the budget 'excellent' and inclusive. He will present the estimated Rs 1.11 lakh crore budget as Finance Minister, a first for him, during the session in Gairsain.

As the Uttarakhand budget session begins today, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Monday highlighted that the state budget is prepared with diverse inputs, emphasising that the budget will be excellent. After his arrival at the Uttarakhand Assembly, Dhami spoke to reporters, expressing optimism about the budget. The CM said, "The budget will be excellent, it will be good, and it will fulfil everyone's aspirations and hopes. This budget has been prepared with great effort, with input from numerous stakeholders and various groups, classes, and people working in various dimensions of society. Therefore, provisions have been made for all sections of society."

CM Dhami also said the state government is thoroughly prepared for the discussions with the opposition. "We are ready to discuss. As much discussion as possible will be held," he added.

Earlier today, the Chief Minister also paid a courtesy visit to Governor Lieutenant General Gurmit Singh (Retd) at Bhararisain (Gairsain). Parliamentary Affairs Minister Subodh Uniyal and several MLAs were also present on the occasion. The Governor was also given a Guard of Honour by police personnel at the Assembly premises

Historic Presentation and Budget Details

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami is set to create history by presenting the state budget in the Assembly on the same day as the Governor's address. It will also be the first occasion when Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami presents the government's budget in the House in his capacity as the Finance Minister.

Compared to the previous year, the size of the budget for the financial year 2026-27 is estimated to increase by about 10 per cent, reaching approximately Rs 1.11 lakh crore.

Security Tightened in Gairsain

In view of the session, strict security arrangements have been put in place. The Assembly premises have been turned into a high-security zone, with police personnel deployed at every point. To deal with any protests or disturbances outside during the Budget Session, the police have set up temporary jails at the Primary School Mehalchauri and the Primary Health Centre (PHC) Malsi.

Session Schedule and Economic Survey

The Budget Session of the Uttarakhand Assembly is scheduled from March 9 to March 13, 2026, at the Vidhan Bhavan located in the state's summer capital, Bharadisain (Gairsain). Presenting Uttarakhand's Economic Survey, Principal Secretary R Meenakshi Sundaram informed the media that the state's GSDP for the year 2024-25 stood at Rs 3,81,889 crore, compared to Rs 2.54 lakh crore in 2021-22, registering an increase of more than one and a half times.

Earlier on Sunday, CM Dhami paid a courtesy visit to Assembly Speaker Ritu Khanduri Bhushan in Bhararisain (Gairsain). (ANI)