Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami announced the upgrade of Chaukhutia's hospital to 50 beds. He also inspected preparations at FRI, Dehradun for the state's 25th anniversary on Nov 9, which will be attended by PM Narendra Modi.

Uttarakhand Boosts Healthcare in Remote Areas

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that the state government is continuously working to strengthen healthcare facilities in the remote areas of Uttarakhand, said a release from the Chief Minister's Office.

In this regard, the Chief Minister announced that the community health centre in Chaukhutia, Almora district, will be upgraded from a 30-bed to a 50-bed hospital. Additionally, the hospital will be equipped with a state-of-the-art digital X-ray machine to ensure better and faster medical services for residents.

The Chief Minister stated that "The government aims to ensure that people living in the hill regions do not have to depend on big cities for advanced medical treatment. For this purpose, the Uttarakhand Agricultural Produce Marketing Board has been appointed as the executing agency to complete the construction work of the Sub-District Hospital in Chaukhutia within a stipulated time frame." He further added that expanding healthcare services remains a top priority for the government, and comprehensive efforts are being made to strengthen the medical infrastructure across the state. "The expansion of this hospital will benefit thousands of people in Chaukhutia and nearby areas and help reduce delays in medical treatment," he said.

Preparations Underway for State's Silver Jubilee Celebration

On Monday, Dhami inspected the preparations at the Forest Research Institute (FRI) in Dehradun, the venue for Uttarakhand's Silver Jubilee celebration on November 9, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be the chief guest, marking 25 years of the state's formation.

After attending the special session of the Assembly, CM Dhami visited the FRI campus to review the on-ground preparations. He inspected the venue, security arrangements, seating areas, traffic management, cultural stage, and reception arrangements in detail. The Chief Minister directed officials to ensure that the state's foundation day celebration is conducted in a dignified and well-organised manner.

Chief Minister Dhami said that this event symbolises Uttarakhand's 25-year journey of progress, struggle, and achievements. He added that the Silver Jubilee celebration, graced by the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, will be an inspiring occasion for the entire state.

Speaking to reporters, CM Dhami said, "This year marks the 25th anniversary of the establishment of our state...Today, the President addressed our special session. On the 9th, the Prime Minister's arrival is scheduled, and there is great enthusiasm among the people regarding this. The people of Uttarakhand consider the Prime Minister close to their hearts. After he became Prime Minister, major schemes have been launched in Uttarakhand, and many development works have progressed... Preparations for his arrival are underway here, and the preparations are being given final touches. A grand event will take place here." (ANI)