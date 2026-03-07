PM Narendra Modi laid the foundation for the Rs 1,507 crore Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport, highlighting it as a significant milestone for the Hadoti region's development that will boost connectivity, tourism, and economic growth in Rajasthan.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday highlighted the rapid progress in Rajasthan during the foundation stone laying ceremony for the Kota-Bundi Greenfield Airport, marking a significant milestone in the region's development. The airport, estimated to cost Rs 1,507 crore, is expected to boost connectivity, tourism, and economic growth in the Hadoti region. In a video message during the ceremony, PM Modi cited improvements in infrastructure, employment opportunities, and schemes for farmers and women.

PM Hails New Airport as 'New Hope' for Hadoti Region

The Prime Minister described the day as an important moment for the entire Hadoti region, which includes the districts of Kota, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar. He said the upcoming airport would significantly boost regional development in the years ahead. PM Modi said, "Development programs in Rajasthan within a single week carry a significant message. They indicate the rapid pace at which Rajasthan is progressing today. Whether it's infrastructure, employment opportunities for youth, or schemes for farmers and women, work is happening swiftly across every sector in Rajasthan. Friends, today is a day of new hope and achievement for the entire Hadoti region, including Kota, Bundi, Baran, and Jhalawar. This modern airport, being built at a cost of approximately 1,500 crore rupees, is set to give a new momentum to the development of the entire region in the coming years. I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Kota and the entire Hadoti region on this important occasion of the airport's foundation stone laying."

PM Modi recalled his November 2023 visit to Kota, where he promised to turn the airport dream into a reality. He added that the new airport would significantly improve connectivity for the city and nearby regions once operational. The project is expected to make travel easier for residents and visitors while also promoting the rapid growth of businesses, leading to economic growth in the area. "I remember visiting Kota in November 2023, when I made a promise to its people. I had said that the Kota airport would not remain just a dream but would be turned into a reality. Today, I am happy to see that the moment has arrived as construction is about to begin. Until now, people from Kota had to travel to Jaipur or Jodhpur to catch flights, which was both time-consuming and inconvenient. This situation is now set to change. Once this airport is operational, travel will become easier for Kota and the surrounding areas, and business will also grow rapidly," PM Modi added.

Enhanced Connectivity to Drive Growth

PM Modi highlighted the improved connectivity in Kota, adding that better road and rail connectivity are attracting new industries, making the region a major centre for agro-based industries. PM Modi said, "Kota is rapidly connecting in all directions through improved connectivity. Under the Amrit Bharat Station Scheme, both major railway stations in Kota are being equipped with modern facilities. The Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, passing through Kota and Bundi, is opening new doors for the region's development. Distances to major cities like Delhi, Vadodara, and Mumbai have now been reduced to just a few hours. Better road and rail connectivity are attracting new industries, particularly making the region a major center for agro-based industries. After rail and road, this new chapter of air connectivity will further accelerate Kota's development. Kota airport will bring new opportunities for progress to the entire Hadoti region and neighbouring districts."

Kota's Prominence as Industrial and Educational Hub

Kota, situated on the banks of the Chambal River, is recognised as the industrial capital of Rajasthan. In addition, Kota is renowned as the Educational Coaching Hub of India. Kota's prominence in educational and industrial sectors makes the Greenfield Airport a critical infrastructure project, aimed at addressing the anticipated traffic growth in the region.

Nationwide Airport Expansion

The Prime Minister also stated that the number of airports in India has more than doubled in the last 11 years. Highlighting infrastructure growth around the national capital, PM Modi pointed to the operational airports at Hisar and Hindon Airport, as well as in Jewar. He expressed confidence that the new airport will accelerate the region's development. "As connectivity grows, so do the possibilities for development. In the last 11 years, new airports across the country have given development a fresh impetus. Before 2014, there were around 70 airports in India; today, that number has exceeded 160. These new airports have made air travel easier, boosted tourism, created jobs for youth, and brought a new pace to regional development. Even around Delhi, we see several new airports operational - Hisar, Hindon, and Jewar. These airports and new terminals bring new enterprises and companies even to smaller cities. I am confident that Kota's new airport will similarly accelerate the region's development in the times ahead," he added.

Centre-State Cooperation Fuelling Development

The Prime Minister extended his best wishes to the people of Rajasthan, emphasising the importance of cooperation between the state and central governments in driving development. PM Modi expressed confidence that the project will contribute to Rajasthan's growth and strengthen the country's development resolve. "When state and central governments work together with clear intentions and firm resolve, the pace of development multiplies. This is exactly what is happening in Rajasthan today. This strong foundation of a developed Rajasthan is further strengthening the resolve for a developed India. I am fully confident that together we will succeed in making Rajasthan prosperous, strong, and full of opportunities. With this belief, I extend my best wishes to all of you on the occasion of this foundation stone laying," PM Modi stated.

Project Specifications and Details

According to the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), the Government of Rajasthan has transferred 440.06 hectares of land to AAI for the development of a Greenfield Airport, suitable for the operation of A-321 type aircraft. The project includes construction of a Terminal Building spanning an area of 20,000 sqm capable of handling 1000 Peak Hour Passengers (PHP) with annual capacity of 2 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA), Runway 11/29 of dimensions 3200m x 45m, Apron with 07 parking bays for A-321 type aircraft, two Link Taxiways, ATC cum Technical Block, Fire Station, car park and allied works.

The existing Kota Airport is under the ownership of the Airports Authority of India (AAI). It comprises a runway (08/26) of dimensions 1220 m x 38 m, suitable for Code 'B' aircraft (such as DO-228), and an apron capable of accommodating two such aircraft. The terminal building spans an area of 400 sqm and is capable of handling 50 passengers during peak hours. The existing airport cannot be developed for commercial operations due to inadequate land availability and urbanisation around the airport. (ANI)