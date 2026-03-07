West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose resigned, submitting his letter to President Murmu. He will move to his home state of Kerala to work for 'Viksit Bharat'. Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has been appointed as his successor.

CV Ananda Bose Resigns as West Bengal Governor

West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday tendered his resignation to President Droupadi Murmu. In the Indian political system, the Governor of a state is appointed by the President and, therefore, must submit their resignation directly to the President.

"I hereby tender my resignation as the Governor of West Bengal. I am grateful to you, Hon'ble Rashtrapati Ji, Hon'ble Pradhan Mantri Shri Narendra Modi Ji, Hon'ble Grih Mantri Shri Amit Shah Ji and the national leadership for the kindness and guidance given to me during my tenure as the Governor of West Bengal," read Bose's resignation letter dated March 5.

He's shifting to Kerala, his home state, to work towards Viksit Bharat under the guidance of national leadership. He expressed gratitude for the love and affection he received during his tenure. "My innings in West Bengal is coming to a close. I am deeply indebted to the great people of Bengal for the affection and regards lavished on me. I am shifting to Kerala to work towards Viksit Bharat. I will work under the guidance of the national leadership for achieving the goals of this great mission and do my best to further the cause of our dear Keralam, which is my home state," Lok Bhavan, Kolkata posted in X.

Bose also stated he will work under the "guidance of the national leadership," guided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Murmu, and Home Minister Amit Shah. "I am highly grateful to the Hon'ble President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu Ji, the Hon'ble Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi Ji and Hon'ble Home Minister, Shri Amit Shah ji for their kindness and guidance. I take this new mission as my solemn duty and as a gesture of gratitude to the people of Keralam, who, I would say, brought me up. I will work for the people, with the people, alongside the people," added Lok Bhavan, Kolkata.

Bpse also wished RN Ravi, his successor. "I also extend my best wishes to Shri RN Ravi, my very dear friend and distinguished public administrator, who will be my illustrious successor. Tomorrow to fresh woods and pastures anew."

Major Reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors

RN Ravi Appointed New West Bengal Governor

President Droupadi Murmu has effected a major administrative reshuffle of Governors and Lieutenant Governors across the country on Thursday, just ahead of the upcoming Rajya Sabha elections. According to an official communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan, Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi has been appointed as the new Governor of West Bengal, succeeding Dr CV Ananda Bose, who resigned earlier on Thursday.

Other Key Appointments and Transfers

As part of the comprehensive administrative restructuring, Vinai Kumar Saxena has been transferred from his position as Lieutenant Governor of Delhi to serve as Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, while former diplomat Taranjit Singh Sandhu has been appointed as the new Lieutenant Governor of Delhi.

In other key changes, Himachal Pradesh Governor Shiv Pratap Shukla has been named Governor of Telangana, while Telangana Governor Jishnu Dev Varma has been transferred to serve as Governor of Maharashtra. Additionally, senior leader Nand Kishore Yadav has been appointed Governor of Nagaland, and Lieutenant General (Retired) Syed Ata Hasnain has been named Governor of Bihar.

Furthermore, Kavinder Gupta, the outgoing Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh, has been appointed Governor of Himachal Pradesh, and Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar will discharge the additional functions of the Governor of Tamil Nadu.

According to an official communique issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan, these appointments will take effect from the dates on which the respective appointees assume charge of their offices. (ANI)