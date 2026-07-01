Mamata Banerjee alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in West Bengal, accusing police of bias and claiming women were attacked at a TMC rally. BJP's Rahul Sinha dismissed her claims as politically motivated drama to create communal tension.

Mamata Banerjee Alleges Law and Order Collapse

Former West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Wednesday alleged a complete breakdown of law and order in the state, accusing the police of acting in a partisan manner and claiming that women were attacked during a Trinamool Congress (TMC) rally. She also alleged that BJP workers intimidated her supporters ahead of the demonstration.

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Claiming that the rally had been planned after obtaining permission from the High Court, Banerjee questioned the deployment of police personnel and alleged that BJP supporters had created an atmosphere of intimidation before the protest. Mamata Banerjee said, "Our rally was supposed to take place after permission from the High Court. Since this morning, DJs have been blaring loudly throughout the area; when Abhishek Banerjee mentioned the DJ, the CID was dispatched. Who gave permission to play the DJ starting from 6 a.m. this morning? Since morning, BJP goons on 400-500 bikes have been threatening me and roaming around in my area. Law and order in Bengal has completely collapsed. The police should have allowed the peaceful demonstration, but you didn't, and women were attacked during the rally. I condemn this. I appeal to the police not to take anyone's side, but to remain impartial. Protect our mothers and sisters, protect the unemployed, and protect Kolkata."

Right to Protest Curtailed

Referring to recent arrests linked to protests, Banerjee also alleged that the right to demonstrate was being curtailed and contrasted the present situation with how protests were handled during her tenure as Chief Minister. Mamata Banerjee asserted, "Yesterday, 50 people who were protesting in Baruipur were arrested. During the RG Kar incident, many people had protested; I myself had protested. Many people protested, but I did not arrest anyone, because in a democracy, there is a right to protest. You too have protested many times outside Nabanna, but we allowed you to do so because you had court permission."

BJP Hits Back at TMC's Allegations

Reacting to Banerjee's remarks, BJP MP Rahul Sinha launched a sharp attack on the TMC leader, accusing her of changing her stand and saying she was facing the consequences of her actions. Responding to Banerjee's statement, BJP MP Rahul Sinha said, "When the name of Ram was mentioned, Mamata Banerjee had walked out of the meeting venue while the Prime Minister was inaugurating the Vande Bharat train, but today, when Lord Ram's stick has struck her, she is remembering Lord Ram. There's still more suffering to endure. Your sins won't let go of you so easily. It is through your sins that you will learn your lesson."

TMC Rally Claims 'Drama'

Rejecting the allegations made by the TMC over the rally, Sinha described Banerjee's claims as politically motivated and defended the police's actions. On the TMC rally, Rahul Sinha said, "Mamata Banerjee lies a lot. This is all drama on her part. She is trying to create communal tension. When the police believes that any event is dangerous for democracy, the police is free to stop it."

(ANI)