Uttarakhand avalanche: Final body retrieved and brought to Joshimath today, says Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari

Rescue operations concluded at the Chamoli avalanche site in Uttarakhand. The last body was retrieved, and 46 BRO workers were rescued, while 8 lives were lost.

Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], March 3 (ANI): Chamoli's District Magistrate, Sandeep Tiwari, informed that the last body retrieved from the avalanche site yesterday has been brought to Joshimath today.

The Indian Army concluded the search and rescue operations at the Mana area of the Chamoli district in Uttarakhand on Sunday. These operations were part of the relief efforts to rescue the trapped Border Roads Organisation (BRO) workers after the avalanche on February 28.

Speaking to ANI, Chamoli DM Sandeep Tiwari said, "The last body retrieved from the avalanche site yesterday has been brought to Joshimath today. Legal formalities and Panchnama are being done. I thank all agencies and team members for the timely completion of the operation."

Legal procedures and documentation are now being completed. Chamoli's District Magistrate thanked all the teams and agencies involved in the operation for their timely efforts as he said, "I thank Army, ITBP, Air Force, NDRF, and SDRF for the timely completion of the operation."

According to the Indian Army, in the avalanche, 46 out of the 54 BRO workers were rescued and are undergoing treatment, while eight people lost their lives in the avalanche.

"Search and rescue operations at the Mana Avalanche site concluded today with 46 workers being rescued successfully, who are currently being given necessary medical treatment. However, despite relentless efforts, day and night, through inclement conditions by the search and rescue parties, 8 lives could not be saved," posted the Army on X.

"The Indian Army extends heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families of those who lost their lives in this tragedy. We also salute the indomitable courage of all personnel of the Border Roads Organisation, who are our partners in developing remote areas of our country," read the post by the Army on X.

Meanwhile, on Sunday, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami offered his condolences to the bereaved families of the deceased BRO workers who lost their lives in the avalanche. The Chief Minister also prayed for the swift recovery of the BRO workers injured in the avalanche. (ANI)

