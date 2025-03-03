20 illegal weapons surrendered in Manipur amid police awareness efforts

In response to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s appeal and awareness campaigns by the District Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, civilians and community groups in Manipur have started surrendering illegal weapons.

Imphal: Following the appeal of Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and joint efforts in public awareness by District Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, Civilians and community groups in Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons.

On Sunday, a total of 20 illegal weapons were surrendered by the public to the following places in Imphal East, Bishnupur, Jiribam and Imphal West Districts.

Additionally, Manipur police arrested two individuals for the possession of 20 soap cases suspected to be brown sugar weighing 828 grams and seized one four-wheeler from Upper Kathikho Karong near KSTC waste dumping area in the Senapati district, according to an official statement.

Manipur Police also arrested two active cadres of KCP (PWG) from the hill top of Ngariyan Hill near under Irilbung police station in the Imphal-East District. The accused were directly involved in the transportation of arms, ammunition and extortion activities from the general public, private firms, and government officials.

From their possession, the following items were recovered: i. Two 9mm Pistols with two Magazines, two Chinese made Hand grenades, and ten 9 mm live ammunitions were recovered from the accused, the statement read.

Moreover, the security forces dismantled one illegal bunker at Haraothel area under Leimakhong police station in Kangpokpi District.

Earlier, security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during a search operation in the Sairemkhul area under Lamshang Police Station in Imphal West district.

The search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley Districts

During the search operation, several items were recovered.

Among the seized items were one 5.56 mm INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) with a magazine loaded with 20 rounds, one AK-56 rifle, and multiple Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) with varying rounds of ammunition. Security forces also recovered one 9 mm SMG Carbine with a loaded magazine, a .303 rifle, and a DBBL gun of Standard Gun Works.

