20 illegal weapons surrendered in Manipur amid police awareness efforts

In response to Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla’s appeal and awareness campaigns by the District Police, Assam Rifles, and CRPF, civilians and community groups in Manipur have started surrendering illegal weapons.

20 illegal weapons surrendered in Manipur amid police awareness efforts anr
Author
Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Mar 3, 2025, 8:58 AM IST

Imphal:  Following the appeal of Manipur Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla and joint efforts in public awareness by District Police, Assam Rifles and CRPF, Civilians and community groups in Manipur have begun surrendering illegally held weapons.

On Sunday, a total of 20 illegal weapons were surrendered by the public to the following places in Imphal East, Bishnupur, Jiribam and Imphal West Districts.
Additionally, Manipur police arrested two individuals for the possession of 20 soap cases suspected to be brown sugar weighing 828 grams and seized one four-wheeler from Upper Kathikho Karong near KSTC waste dumping area in the Senapati district, according to an official statement.

Manipur Police also arrested two active cadres of KCP (PWG) from the hill top of Ngariyan Hill near under Irilbung police station in the Imphal-East District. The accused were directly involved in the transportation of arms, ammunition and extortion activities from the general public, private firms, and government officials.
From their possession, the following items were recovered: i. Two 9mm Pistols with two Magazines, two Chinese made Hand grenades, and ten 9 mm live ammunitions were recovered from the accused, the statement read.

Moreover, the security forces dismantled one illegal bunker at Haraothel area under Leimakhong police station in Kangpokpi District.

Earlier, security forces recovered a huge cache of arms, ammunition, and explosives during a search operation in the Sairemkhul area under Lamshang Police Station in Imphal West district.

The search operations and area domination were conducted by security forces in the fringe and vulnerable areas of the hill and valley Districts
During the search operation, several items were recovered.

Among the seized items were one 5.56 mm INSAS Light Machine Gun (LMG) with a magazine loaded with 20 rounds, one AK-56 rifle, and multiple Self-Loading Rifles (SLRs) with varying rounds of ammunition. Security forces also recovered one 9 mm SMG Carbine with a loaded magazine, a .303 rifle, and a DBBL gun of Standard Gun Works.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Haryana Police makes first arrest in Congress' worker Himani Narwal's murder case shk

Haryana Police makes first arrest in Congress' worker Himani Narwal's murder case

7 booked in molestation case involving Union Minister's daughter in Jalgaon; one accused has four prior cases anr

7 booked in molestation case involving Union Minister's daughter in Jalgaon; one accused has four prior cases

Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exams to begin today march 3 2025; Over 8 point 7 lakh students to appear anr

Kerala SSLC and Plus Two exams to begin today; Over 8.7 lakh students to appear

Kerala SHOCKER: Man hacks wife, friend to death over infidelity suspicion in Pathanamthitta; arrested anr

Kerala SHOCKER: Man hacks wife, friend to death over infidelity suspicion in Pathanamthitta; arrested

Uttarakhand Avalanche: 8 dead as rescue efforts wrap up in Mana; 46 rescued anr

Uttarakhand Avalanche: 8 dead as rescue efforts wrap up in Mana; 46 rescued

Recent Stories

Oscar 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards NTI

Oscars 2025: Los Angeles' firefighters honored with standing ovation at 97th Academy Awards

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody, Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional RBA

Oscars 2025 Full List of Winners: Mikey Madison, Adrien Brody,Anora win top awards; Zoe Saldana gets emotional

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in iwh

REET 2025 Answer Key: REET answer key expected to be released soon at reet2024.co.in

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking NTI

Top tea-consuming states in India: From Gujarat to Haryana with facts and ranking

Maruti Swift CSD Huge offer you can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car check details gcw

Maruti Swift CSD HUGE OFFER! You can save over Rs 1 lakh on this family car | Check details

Recent Videos

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Nine Arrested in Fierce Anti-Musk Protest at Manhattan Tesla Dealership

Video Icon
Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Rasha Thadani Glows in Yellow Amidst Varanasi’s Serene Ghats

Video Icon
Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma Offers Prayers at Tripura Sundari Temple

Video Icon
Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Khushi Kapoor Slays in Black, Ends Day Cuddling with Her Adorable Pets!

Video Icon
CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

CM Rekha Gupta, BJP Leaders Honored at Purvanchal Morcha Event in Delhi | Asianet Newsable

Video Icon