A tragic incident occurred in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district, where two loco trains collided in the THDC hydropower project area at Pipalkoti on Tuesday night, officials said.

Officials Detail Casualties

According to the District Magistrate of Chamoli, Gaurav Kumar, the trains collided at around 9:30 pm, with 109 people on board. Out of them, around 60 passengers got injured in the accident. The District Magistrate further mentioned that 42 people have been admitted to the district hospital.

"During the time of shift-change, two loco trains operating in the tunnel collided at around 9:30 pm last night. 109 people were onboard the trains, out of whom 60 were injured, 42 people are admitted to the district hospital and 17 people are admitted to Pipalkoti's Vivekananda Hospital..." said Kumar.

SP Chamoli, Surjeet Singh, said that 4-5 people have suffered fractures and 17 people have been admitted to Pipalkoti's Vivekananda Hospital. "42 people have been admitted to the district hospital, out of which 4-5 people have suffered fractures. 17 people have been admitted to Pipalkoti's Vivekananda Hospital... Two trains collided in the project area... Our force and administrative officials are present in both hospitals..." said Singh.

Separate Tragedy: Bus Falls into Gorge in Almora

Earlier, a private bus went off the road and fell into a deep gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora district. According to the SDRF, the bus, travelling from Bhikiyasain to Ramnagar, was carrying 17-18 passengers.

As per the information, 6-7 people died on the spot in the accident, while the other injured passengers were admitted to the Government Hospital in Bhikiyasain for treatment.

CM Dhami Calls Bus Accident 'Heart-Wrenching'

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami described the tragic incident as "painful" and "heart-wrenching," and said that the situation is being continuously monitored. "We have received the extremely distressing news of a bus accident on the Bikhiyasain-Vinayak Motor Road resulting in casualties among the passengers. This incident is profoundly painful and heart-wrenching. We pray to God to grant eternal peace to the souls of the departed and provide strength to the bereaved families. The injured passengers are being promptly admitted to nearby hospitals. The entire matter is under continuous monitoring," said Dhami. (ANI)