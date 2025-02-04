Uttar Pradesh woman strangulates man to death during intimacy after persistent blackmail

A woman in Uttar Pradesh has been taken into custody for allegedly strangling a man named Iqbal, claiming she was driven to the act due to persistent blackmail and threats. The woman confessed that the murder occurred during an intimate moment, where rising tensions led her to strangle him.

Uttar Pradesh Police have taken a woman in custody here for allegedly murdering a man named Iqbal by strangulation. According to police, the woman became overwhelmed by the persistent blackmail and threats from Iqbal, which ultimately pushed her to make the drastic step and end his life. During her confession, she revealed that the incident occurred during an episode of intimacy when the rising tensions led to her strangling him to death. The case has sparked interest and concern in the local community as authorities investigate the circumstances surrounding this event.

During interrogation, the woman said that the man had allegedly forced her to get intimate by threatening to kill her husband. She informed the police that Iqbal was a zari-zardozi artisan who frequently visited her home.

Mukesh Chandra Mishra, SP Rural, Bareilly, said: "On January 30, 2025, the body of Iqbal, was discovered on the stairs of his residence in Ghadsamstapur village. Following the post-mortem, report indicated death by asphyxiation due to hand strangulation. A murder case was registered against Idrish and Raveena, residents of the village. During interrogation, Raveena confessed to the crime, revealing that she had been in frequent contact with the deceased over the past two months. She alleged that Iqbal had forced her to get intimate with her and threatened to share recordings of their conversations with her husband."

He further added, "On the night of the incident, Raveena, aware that Iqbal was alone at home, visited him and seized the opportunity to strangle him to death. She then left the body on the stairs and returned home, where she slept until the police were notified the next morning."

The incident has prompted the police to conduct a further investigation into the case.

