President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President CP Radhakrishnan, and PM Narendra Modi extended Holi greetings, emphasizing themes of brotherhood, joy, and renewed energy. CM Yogi Adityanath called it a symbol of India's legacy, linking it to 'Viksit Bharat'.

Leaders Extend Holi Greetings

Vice President on Brotherhood and Joy

Vice President CP Radhakrishnan stated that Holi reflects brotherhood, mutual respect, and shared joy that strengthen the fabric of our society. In a post on X, V-P Radhakrishanan said, "This beautiful festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring, symbolising renewal, hope, and the vibrant spirit of our civilisation. Deeply rooted in our rich traditions, Holi reflects brotherhood, mutual respect, and shared joy that strengthen the fabric of our society. May the colours of Holi fill every heart with happiness and fresh energy. Let the festival inspire us to spread kindness and work together towards a more inclusive, peaceful, and Viksit Bharat" Happy Holi! This beautiful festival celebrates the triumph of good over evil and the arrival of spring, symbolising renewal, hope, and the vibrant spirit of our civilization. Deeply rooted in our rich traditions, Holi reflects brotherhood, mutual respect, and shared joy that… pic.twitter.com/ymbShnJUwa — Vice-President of India (@VPIndia) March 4, 2026

President Murmu Wishes for Prosperity

Earlier in the day, President Droupadi Murmu conveyed her heartfelt greetings to the nation on the occasion of Holi, expressing hope for the happiness and prosperity of all citizens. In a post on X, she said that the festival of colours spreads love and optimism, while strengthening unity and brotherhood among people. She wished that Holi brings joy to every life and inspires collective efforts toward building a developed India. "Heartfelt Holi greetings to all my fellow citizens from my side. This festival of colours infuses love and hope into people's lives and strengthens mutual unity and brotherhood. My wish is that this festival brings happiness into everyone's life and that we all together contribute to building a developed nation," President Murmu wrote on 'X'.

PM Modi Highlights Renewed Energy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also extended his Holi wishes, highlighting that the festival fills the atmosphere with renewed energy and enthusiasm. In his message on X, he noted that the vibrant colours of celebration seen all around symbolise joy and positivity, leaving everyone filled with excitement and delight. "The festival of Holi infuses the entire atmosphere with new energy. This is the great specialty of this celebration. The way colours of joy scatter everywhere, visible on all sides, fills everyone with exuberance and delight," the 'X' post from PM Modi said.

CM Yogi on Heritage and 'Viksit Bharat'

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday extended greetings to the people, describing the festival as a symbol of India's "thousand-year-old legacy" preserved and carried forward by the current generation with renewed energy. Speaking to ANI, the CM said, "I extend heartfelt greetings to everyone. Preserving this thousand-year-old legacy, India's ancestors have handed it over to us. The current generation is carrying this forward with the same energy. The entire state is connecting to this holy festival," adding that efforts are underway to ensure a harmonious society.

He credited the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi for integrating heritage with progress and realising the dreams of an 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. "Uttar Pradesh and the entire country is walking ahead with confidence today; we can see a Naya Bharat - an India which is moving towards being Viksit Bharat. Under the leadership of PM Modi, the country has become a part of heritage and progress. We can take pride in the fact that in the Azadi ka Amritkaal, we have received the guidance of a leader like PM Modi. Under his leadership, India is realising the dreams of being a Viksit Bharat and Aatmanirbhar Bharat."

The Significance of Holi

Holi, also known as the Spring Festival, marks the arrival of spring and the harvest season. The celebration is deeply rooted in Hindu mythology, symbolising the triumph of good over evil. (ANI)