A young woman went viral on social media for performing dangerous stunts without a helmet on a busy VIP Road in Sitapur while recording an Instagram reel. The reckless act raised severe road safety concerns among locals and prompted the traffic police to issue a hefty Rs 16,000 challan.

A video of a young woman doing dangerous stunts on a motorbike on VIP Road in Sitapur, Uttar Pradesh, has gone viral on social media. This led the traffic police to issue a Rs 16,000 challan. The woman in the video is seen riding along a busy road without a helmet on and with both hands off the levers.

People in the area are worried about road safety because of what happened, saying that stunts like this could cause a serious accident. Reports say the woman was riding her motorbike on the road that leads from the Eye Hospital to the home of the Superintendent of Police (SP). She was apparently making an Instagram reel.

The road falls under the City Kotwali police station area and is considered one of the busy routes in Sitapur. The incident has also drawn attention because the residences of the District Magistrate (DM), SP and other senior district officials are located along the same road.

Woman Performs Bike Stunt While Recording Instagram Reel

A Punjabi song was featured in a clip that the woman recorded and shared on Instagram. She is seen riding a motorbike on VIP Road in the footage before removing both of her hands from the handlebars and continuing to ride.

Additionally, she appears to be posing for the video while riding. Concerns about safety were heightened after the video went viral on social media since the lady was not wearing a helmet throughout the act.

Such exploits can endanger both the rider and other drivers on a public route. An accident might result from a rapid loss of balance, an unforeseen obstruction, or the presence of other vehicles, especially if the rider is not holding onto the handlebars.

The location has further drawn attention because VIP Road is used by commuters and connects important points in the city. The presence of senior officials' residences along the route has also become a talking point following the video's circulation.

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Traffic Police Issues Challan

The traffic police took notice of the incident after the video appeared on social media and issued a Rs 16,000 challan for the claimed infractions. The video of the woman biking without a helmet and doing a stunt on the road was the foundation for the action.

According to the information given, the challan is for Rs 1,000 for riding a two-wheeler without a helmet, Rs 5,000 for racing or holding a speed trial in a public area without the state government's written consent, and Rs 10,000 for breaking air pollution regulations. The combined penalties amount to Rs 16,000. The action follows concerns over the potential consequences of dangerous riding on a busy public road.