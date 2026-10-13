A Malaysian tourist shared a humorous account of his frustrating experiences in Delhi, from Metro fare confusion to crowded trains. His post has gone viral.

A Malaysian tourist's sarcastic account of his experiences in Delhi has caught the attention of social media users. Alwyn Lau, a trainer with over 28 years of experience in education and consulting, shared his frustrations in a post on X that began with the remark, "I'm loving Delhi."

Lau described a series of encounters during his visit to the Indian capital. His post offered a humorous take on navigating the city, from an uncomfortable moment at a crowded public place to confusion over Metro fares.

Describing his first encounter, Lau claimed a passenger trying to retrieve his bag pushed against him inappropriately. He then recounted an issue at immigration, where he was reprimanded for not completing an e-arrival card and warned about protests in the city.

"First, a passenger who couldn't wait 20 seconds to get his bag rammed his crotch against my b*tt," he wrote. "Then immigration screws me for not filling up the e-arrival card and warns me there are protests in the city."

His troubles continued at the Metro station. Lau said an employee attempted to charge him Rs 150, which he believed was more than the fare he needed to pay. He also described encountering a man repeatedly shouting expletives while waiting for a train.

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His final complaint concerned boarding a train. He said he assumed that arriving first at the door meant he would enter first, only to find six others pushing ahead.

The post has since gone viral, with some users agreeing with his sentiments while others suggested he visit places outside Delhi.

"My everyday frustration in one single tweet," said one user. "Delhi ain't for beginners my friend," wrote another. An individual commented, "Even Indians need training and practice to travel in India. Come two days early, do reconnaissance, check alternative routes, and practice."

Meanwhile, someone said, "I have had worse experiences in New York immigration and metro trains. Half the coaches are filled with at least one insane person screaming threats. Every place has its own issues and quirks."