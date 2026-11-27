PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti has urged the J&K government to allow an independent team to inspect Sheshnag Lake, challenging official claims that maintenance work there is causing no ecological damage to the sensitive high-altitude site.

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 27 (ANI): Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday questioned the Jammu and Kashmir government's reliance on satellite images to claim that no construction was taking place near Sheshnag Lake, challenging the administration to allow political leaders and environmentalists to visit the site and assess the situation on the ground. In a post shared on X, the former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister asked why the government was not allowing an independent inspection if its claim that the lake remained unharmed was accurate. She also alleged that heavy machinery was visible at the site and called on Chief Minister Omar Abdullah to depute a team to establish the facts. "If the UT government is relying on satellite images to claim that no construction is taking place at Sheshnag, why not allow us to visit the site and see for ourselves? The JCBs wreaking havoc there are visible for all to see. To dispel all doubts, let the CM depute a team of political leaders and environmentalists to inspect the site and establish the truth. What is there to hide?" Mufti wrote.

If the UT government is relying on satellite images to claim that no construction is taking place at Sheshnag, why not allow us to visit the site and see for ourselves? The JCBs wreaking havoc there are visible for all to see. To dispel all doubts, let the CM depute a team of political leaders and environmentalists to inspect the site and establish the truth. What is there to hide? — Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) November 27, 2026

Her remarks come amid a row over alleged ecological damage near Sheshnag Lake along the traditional Amarnath Yatra route, after a video showing earthmoving machinery operating in the area circulated on social media and triggered concerns over the impact of the work on the fragile Himalayan ecosystem. Earlier, Jammu and Kashmir Minister for Forest, Ecology and Environment Altaf Ahmad Kaloo had dismissed claims of ecological damage near the lake, asserting that Sheshnag remained unharmed and that the ongoing work was routine post-pilgrimage track maintenance being carried out by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO). Speaking in Pahalgam after the video went viral, Kaloo said Chief Minister Omar Abdullah had directed him to investigate the matter. "As soon as we saw this video that went viral on social media, the Chief Minister directed me to investigate it. According to what the department apprised me of, Sheshnag is completely safe. Nowhere has the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) tampered with the track alongside Sheshnag," he told ANI.

The minister said the work site was separated from the lake by a buffer zone and maintained that no soil had entered the waterbody. "There is a gap of approximately 200 to 300 feet between that track and Sheshnag, so not even a single grain of soil has fallen into Sheshnag," he said. Kaloo also linked the maintenance work to safety requirements following a major tragedy in 2012 and subsequent proceedings in the Supreme Court. He said the court had directed that the track be maintained at a width of 12 feet. "In 2012, a major tragedy took place there, and following that tragedy, a PIL was filed in the Supreme Court, in which the Supreme Court directed that this track be maintained at a width of 12 feet. That very maintenance work, repairing broken edges or damaged tiles, is being carried out by the BRO," he said.

The minister criticised the politicisation of the issue, saying, "Dragging a sacred, religious place into politics is not a good thing." The BRO and the minister have maintained that the work is being carried out around 200–300 feet away from Sheshnag Lake, with no debris entering the waterbody and environmental safeguards being followed. However, the viral video has drawn criticism from political leaders, civil society voices and environmental commentators, who have raised concerns over the use of heavy machinery near the high-altitude lake and the possible risks to the fragile Himalayan ecosystem and downstream water sources. Former MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi, Peoples Democratic Party spokesperson Mohit Bhan and Hurriyat leader Mirwaiz Umar Farooq have also voiced concern over the activity near the lake. The issue has brought renewed attention to the balance between maintaining infrastructure along the Amarnath Yatra route and protecting the ecologically sensitive high-altitude region. Authorities routinely undertake repairs and maintenance on the tracks outside the active pilgrimage period. (ANI)