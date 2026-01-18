A speeding truck crashed into queued cars at Jhansi’s Semri Toll Plaza, Uttar Pradesh, dragging a toll employee and vehicles over 50 metres. CCTV captured the accident; injured were rushed to Moth Community Health Centre. Police are investigating.

In a terrifying incident at the Semri Toll Plaza on the Kanpur Highway in Jhansi, Uttar Pradesh, a speeding truck crashed into two stationary cars, leaving several passengers and a toll employee seriously injured. The crash, which occurred on Saturday at around 2:00 pm, was captured on the plaza’s CCTV cameras and caused panic among toll staff and motorists. According to eyewitnesses, the accident happened while vehicles were halted due to a FASTag scanner malfunction. The force of the impact sent the toll worker flying onto the bonnet of one of the cars before the truck dragged the vehicles for over 50 metres.

Incident Details

The accident occurred under the jurisdiction of the Moth Police Station. Two cars were waiting at the toll booth when the FASTag scanner malfunctioned, prompting a toll employee to manually scan the tag on one of the vehicles. At that moment, a high-speed truck approached from behind and collided with the stationary cars.

The toll worker, identified as 56-year-old Ramakant Richhariya, a resident of Urai in Jalaun district, was flung into the air and landed on the car’s bonnet. The truck continued moving forward, dragging the cars and the employee for more than 50 metres before coming to a halt. Other toll workers at the scene were left in shock at the sudden and violent accident.

Immediate Medical Response

The injured, including Ramakant and the passengers in the two cars, were immediately taken to the Moth Community Health Centre for treatment. Authorities confirmed that the toll employee was stable and receiving medical attention, while the condition of the passengers is being closely monitored.

Social Media Reaction

The incident has sparked widespread outrage on social media, with users blaming reckless truck driving and mobile phone use while on the road.

One user commented, “Most of the truck drivers nowadays are on phone.”

The CCTV footage of the crash, which is circulating online, has also highlighted the importance of road safety and strict adherence to traffic rules.

Police Statement

Jhansi Police confirmed the incident, stating, “A person injured in a road accident has been sent to the hospital by the local police. Traffic and law and order are normal at the spot. Prior investigation and proceedings are underway.”

Authorities are examining the truck driver’s responsibility and reviewing CCTV footage to determine the cause of the collision.

Road Safety Concerns

This accident underscores the dangers posed by speeding vehicles at toll plazas, particularly when equipment malfunctions or human intervention is required. Officials urge drivers to maintain safe distances, reduce speed near toll booths, and avoid distractions such as mobile phone use to prevent similar accidents in the future.