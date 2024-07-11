Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    UP SHOCKER! Teacher breaks student's tooth for not completing homework, arrested

    According to reports, the teacher, Mohammed Asif, allegedly assaulted the student so severely that he lost consciousness and collapsed on the floor. The attack took place on Tuesday when the school reopened after the summer vacation.

    First Published Jul 11, 2024, 8:54 AM IST

    A Class 10 student at a private school in Raebareli suffered multiple injuries, including a broken tooth, after being brutally thrashed by his teacher for not completing his homework. The incident has sparked outrage and led to the arrest of the teacher.

    According to reports, the teacher, Mohammed Asif, allegedly assaulted the student so severely that he lost consciousness and collapsed on the floor. The attack took place on Tuesday when the school reopened after the summer vacation.

    Salon Station House Officer (SHO), JP Singh, detailed that the student had been assigned homework in April before the school closed for summer break. Upon returning to school, the teacher inquired about the completed work.

    When the student explained he couldn't finish the homework due to personal issues, the teacher lost his temper and beat him with a stick. The assault resulted in serious injuries to the boy's mouth and face.

    The student's classmates immediately informed the principal, who rushed the injured boy to the hospital. The student was treated and discharged a day later.

    Following a complaint from the student's father, police arrested Mohammed Asif on Wednesday. The school administration has also launched an inquiry into the incident.

    "The safety and well-being of our students are paramount, and such incidents are unacceptable," SHO JP Singh said. "We are conducting a thorough investigation to ensure justice is served."

    The student's father expressed his distress over the brutal treatment of his son and stressed the need for stricter measures to prevent such incidents in the future. The community has rallied in support of the victim, demanding accountability and swift action against the teacher.

