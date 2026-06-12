East Coast Fishing Boat Owners Association president Janakiram blamed the US military for killing Indian sailors, including a Visakhapatnam chief engineer, on oil tanker MT Settebello. The MEA later confirmed the deaths and the US Navy's involvement.

Fishermen's Association Blames US Military

East Coast Fishing Boat Owners Association president Janakiram asserted that the US military was responsible for the deaths of Indian sailors, including a chief engineer from Visakhapatnam, in an attack on the Palau-flagged oil tanker MT Settebello. Questioning the circumstances surrounding the incident, Janakiram said the vessel was neither Indian nor part of any military or coast guard operation. "But why did the US military attack a commercial vessel? It is neither an Indian ship nor a military or Coast Guard vessel," he said.

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He also raised concerns over India-US relations in the wake of the incident. "What happened to the bilateral agreements between the US and India? Diplomatic talks take place every two weeks. Whenever Trump gives an interview or holds a press conference, he refers to PM Modi as his friend. Then, why such attacks on Indians?" Janakiram asked.

Victim from Visakhapatnam Identified

He said that one of those killed was a resident of Visakhapatnam serving as the vessel's chief engineer. "Among those killed in the attack was a man from Visakhapatnam who served as the ship's Chief Engineer; the US military killed him as well," he said.

Janakiram said the victim's wife, Bhargavi, had contacted him earlier in the day seeking information about her husband's whereabouts. "His wife, Bhargavi, had called me this afternoon to inquire about her husband's safety. Initially, we believed three Indian sailors were missing. The Oman Coast Guard had rescued 21 sailors, but this has taken a tragic turn for Visakhapatnam," he said.

He added that the association had initially hoped the chief engineer was among those unaccounted for rather than dead. "The killing of the chief engineer by the US military is deeply unfortunate. We had thought he was merely missing," Janakiram said.

Appeal for Government Intervention

The association had reached out to authorities in both Oman and India regarding the missing crew members, he added. "We had tried to contact the foreign ministries of Oman and India regarding these three individuals, but later received the news that the US military had killed them," he said.

Janakiram said the association has appealed to the Indian government to facilitate the return of the bodies and support the families of the deceased sailors. "We have requested the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to ensure the safe return of the bodies to the victims' families. We have also appealed to shipping officials and the Ministry of Shipping to help secure compensation for the families of the deceased sailors," he said.

MEA Confirms Deaths, US Navy Involvement

The incident relates to an attack on the Palau-flagged tanker MT Settebello, where 24 Indian crew members were onboard. Officials confirmed that 21 were rescued, while three were initially reported missing.

Meanwhile, the MEA confirmed the death of three Indian seafarers in the Settebello attack. MEA said that the three Indian seafarers who lost their lives in the attack on the vessel MT Settebello have been identified, and efforts are underway to bring their mortal remains to India at the earliest.

Responding to questions during an inter-ministerial briefing on recent developments in West Asia, MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal confirmed that the attack on MT Jalveer was carried out by the US Navy operating in the region. "These attacks came from the US Navy that is stationed there. As you would have seen in the various reports, as also in what was clarified through our statements and otherwise from this podium, the three ships that have been involved in the incidents are foreign-flagged," Jaiswal said. (ANI)