Lok Sabha Polls 2024 Results: 'Despite Ram Mandir...' Internet abuzz as INDIA Bloc set to disrupt NDA in UP

The INDIA Bloc, spearheaded by the Samajwadi Party and Congress, appeared poised to disrupt the Modi-Yogi stronghold in Uttar Pradesh during the counting of votes for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 on Tuesday. Current trends show the INDIA Bloc leading in 44 seats, while the BJP-led NDA is ahead in 36 seats.

This is a significant shift from the 2019 general elections, where the BJP alone secured 62 seats, igniting a social media frenzy. Many users are expressing shock at the BJP's surprising performance, especially in light of the grand inauguration of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya by PM Modi earlier this year.

According to current trends, the BJP is trailing in several seats where it previously won by a significant majority in the 2019 elections, including Amethi, Faizabad, and Muzaffarnagar.

Polling in Uttar Pradesh took place across all phases of the Lok Sabha elections. Among the 851 candidates contesting in Uttar Pradesh are prominent figures such as PM Modi, Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Smriti Irani, and opposition leaders Rahul Gandhi and Akhilesh Yadav.

"Even the Ram Mandir of Ayodhya could not unite the Hindus, they got divided into castes. Uttar Pradesh surprised everyone," wrote one user on X, formerly Twitter.

Another user commented, "Even Ram Mandir can't help BJP in UP. Shame on those Hindus in UP."

"The most shocking result for me is Ayodhya. I can't digest how the BJP could lose in Ayodhya just four months after the Ram Mandir was built. This raises big questions about the local leaders," remarked a third user.

A fourth user noted, "Whatever may be the results in the end, Hindus have been defeated. Ayodhya Ram Mandir was not an issue for Hindus. Uttar Pradesh disappointed a lot."

Here's a look at how netizens reacted to Lok Sabha Election 2024 results in Uttar Pradesh:

