Under CM Yogi Adityanath’s leadership, Uttar Pradesh has become a global example of AI-driven governance. From transforming agriculture and education to improving healthcare and urban management, AI is now central to public service in the state.

Lucknow, November 12: Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Uttar Pradesh has achieved a remarkable global milestone, emerging as the pilot site where Artificial Intelligence (AI) has transformed agricultural outcomes for smallholder farmers.

This achievement reflects the Yogi government’s farsighted vision of integrating advanced technology into traditional sectors to empower rural communities. By fostering an environment of innovation and collaboration, Uttar Pradesh became the launchpad for India’s first AI-driven governance pilot under a landmark World Bank–Google partnership. The initiative showcased the immense potential of AI to revolutionize public service delivery at an unprecedented scale.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s commitment to digital transformation and inclusive growth has turned the state into a living example of how vision and innovation can redefine development for the world.

Artificial Intelligence is revolutionizing governance and service delivery across Uttar Pradesh, from urban management and education to healthcare, agriculture, and cultural events. In major cities, AI-powered Integrated Command and Control Centres (ICCCs) have become the backbone of smart urban governance, managing traffic, monitoring safety, and ensuring swift emergency responses.

Uttar Pradesh is also home to India’s first AI-Augmented Multidisciplinary University in Unnao, which will train students in AI, robotics, data science, and cybersecurity, preparing a future-ready workforce. In healthcare, AI-driven diagnostics and robotic surgeries are improving the precision, speed, and accessibility of treatment in both urban and rural areas.

At Mahakumbh 2025 in Prayagraj, AI ensured seamless security and crowd management through real-time surveillance, facial recognition, and predictive analytics. The AI-enabled Khoya Paya Kendra reunited families within minutes, while smart lighting and digital coordination elevated the cultural experience, showcasing how Uttar Pradesh blends innovation with tradition to lead India’s digital transformation.

From cities to villages, classrooms to hospitals, Uttar Pradesh is redefining governance through intelligent technology. By embedding AI into every sphere of public life, the state is not just embracing the future; it is setting global benchmarks in innovation, efficiency, and citizen-centric governance.