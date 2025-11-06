Campaigning in Bettiah for BJP’s Renu Devi, Yogi Adityanath attacked the RJD–Congress alliance, saying Bihar moved from “kidnapping to development” under NDA rule. He said during RJD’s regime, even “roads and bridges were kidnapped.

Bettiah (West Champaran), November 6: Launching a scathing attack on the RJD–Congress alliance, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said Bihar has moved from “kidnapping to development” under NDA rule. Campaigning for former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Renu Devi in the Bettiah constituency, CM Yogi urged voters to “press the lotus button to make Bihar mafia-free.”

Add Asianet Newsable as a Preferred Source

He said that between 1990 and 2005, during RJD’s rule, the state witnessed over 60 caste massacres and 30,000 kidnappings. “At that time, even engineers, doctors, children, traders — and yes, even roads and bridges — used to get kidnapped,” he said, drawing loud applause from the crowd.

'Criminals thrived under RJD'

The Chief Minister said professional mafia and criminals thrived under RJD’s patronage, while under his government in Uttar Pradesh, “mafia have been crushed under bulldozers.” He warned, “Never let rioters or criminals taste power — every time you do, people pay the price.”

Highlighting the NDA’s achievements, CM Yogi said, “In UP, youth have jobs and education; women have safety, respect, and self-reliance. The same transformation is visible in Bihar under the NDA.” He recalled how seized mafia properties in Lucknow were turned into 72 homes for the poor, and similar actions were taken in Prayagraj.

Praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, CM Yogi said, “What Congress couldn’t do in 65 years, Modi ji did in 11. Over 46 crore Jan Dhan accounts were opened, ensuring that money for the poor and women goes directly to their accounts. Modi ji ended the brokerage culture of Congress and RJD — that’s why they abuse him today.”

CM Yogi said that voters across Bihar — youth, farmers, labourers, mothers, and sisters — are rallying behind the NDA, and the results on November 14 will once again echo the slogan of an NDA government in Bihar.

During RJD’s time, there was no electricity, whereas now three crore homes have been given electricity connections. "You can’t charge your mobile or laptop under the lantern light because only NDA provides electricity. These people used to show lanterns and then commit robberies at night", the CM said.

Yogi Adityanath on Thursday accused Congress, RJD, and SP of dividing society along caste lines, urging voters to unite and deliver a strong reply to their “mafia and jungle raj”. “Bate Thay Toh Kate Thay,” he warned, calling for unity to defeat those who once pushed Bihar into fear and backwardness.

Paying tribute to the glorious heritage of Bihar, CM Yogi said, “Mata Janaki, born on this sacred soil, showed the path of welfare for all as an incarnation of Goddess Lakshmi.” He said UP and Bihar share a timeless bond, like that of Lord Ram and Mata Sita, rooted in faith, culture, and shared destiny. “The Dhrupad tradition of classical music was born in the Bettiah royal family — proof of Bihar’s rich legacy that was once ruined first by Congress and later by RJD,” he said.

He accused Congress of following the British legacy by pushing farmers into starvation, while RJD exploited them for power. “They turned the dream of a prosperous Bihar into jungle raj, creating an identity crisis for its youth,” he said. “But 20 years ago, the youth rose up, and under Nitish Kumar’s leadership, the NDA government laid the foundation of good governance. Now, on that foundation, we must build a strong structure and realize PM Modi’s vision of a developed Bihar.”

Recalling the assault on faith by Congress and its allies, CM Yogi said, “Congress told the Supreme Court that Lord Ram never existed — they denied Mata Sita and Sage Valmiki. Their partner SP opened fire on Ram devotees in Ayodhya. But we fulfilled our promise — a grand Ram Temple now stands in Ayodhya, alongside the Valmiki International Airport, the Mata Shabari kitchen, and the Nishad Raj shelter home.”

CM Yogi announced that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya on November 25, where the Ram Darbar, Hanumangarhi, Sugriv Fort, and Jatayu statue now form part of a living heritage of gratitude. “Even the squirrel that helped build the Setu has a statue there — this is our culture, our way of saying thank you,” he said, adding, “Congress and RJD cannot understand the value of gratitude.”

Highlighting the NDA’s commitment, CM Yogi said, “A grand temple of Mata Janaki is being built in Sitamarhi, and the NDA’s chariot of progress is moving without stopping, bowing, or wavering — at double speed.”

Union Minister Kamlesh Paswan, West Champaran MP Dr. Sanjay Jaiswal, UP ministers Dayashankar Mishra Dayalu and Somendra Tomar, BJP district president Rupak Srivastava, JDU district president Shatrughan Prasad Kushwaha, and RLM district president Shailesh Kushwaha were also present at the public meeting.