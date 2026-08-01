A series of devastating landslides triggered by heavy rainfall has hit Keralam's Idukki district. One person has died in Vagamon, another is feared trapped in Adoormala, and a major highway has been blocked. The IMD has issued a red warning.

One Dead, Another Feared Trapped

Heavy rainfall on Saturday has triggered a series of devastating landslides across Keralam's Idukki district, leaving one person dead and another feared trapped under debris. In Vagamon, a landslide struck a residential house, leading to the death of a man identified as Prabhakaran Nair, a native of Vaikom. While the fatality has been confirmed, authorities stated that his body has not yet been recovered as rescue teams continue to navigate the difficult terrain.

In a separate incident, another landslide was reported at Adoormala. Local officials fear that one person is currently trapped under the mud and rubble at the site, and search operations are underway.

Highway Traffic Disrupted

The deluge also caused significant disruption to essential infrastructure. A major landslide occurred near Machiplavu in Adimali on the Kochi-Dhanushkodi National Highway. The landslide led to a total suspension of traffic on the crucial route after a car and a Taurus lorry were caught in the sliding debris. Rescue workers and district authorities are on the ground to clear the highway and locate the missing persons. The district administration has cautioned residents in landslide-prone areas to remain vigilant as heavy rains continue to lash the region.

IMD Issues Red Warning

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has also issued a red warning today for thunderstorms and lightning accompanied by gusty winds of around 60 kmph and heavy rain exceeding 15 mm per hour in several districts of Gujarat and Keralam for the next two to three hours. In Keralam, the red warning is in effect for the Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam and Pathanamthitta districts.

The IMD has also issued an orange warning for thunderstorms and lightning with gusty winds of 40-60 kmph and moderate rain of 5-15 mm per hour in several districts of Keralam, Gujarat, Maharashtra and Assam. In Kerala, the orange warning covers Kannur, Kasaragod, Kollam, Kozhikode, Lakshadweep, Malappuram, Palakkad, Thiruvananthapuram, Thrissur and Wayanad. (ANI)