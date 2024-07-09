Mihir Shah, key accused in Worli hit-and-run case, arrested by Mumbai Police; check details

According to her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, the tragedy struck around 4 am as they were returning home from the fish hatchery. A speeding car hit them, causing Kaveri to be dragged from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road, leading to her untimely death.

Mumbai Police have successfully arrested Mihir Shah, the primary suspect in the Worli hit-and-run case, after he had been on the run since the incident. This police action has brought a sense of relief to the victims' families and the local community, who had been demanding justice.

The hit-and-run incident took place on Sunday in Mumbai's Worli area, resulting in the death of Kaveri Nakhwa. According to her husband, Pradeep Nakhwa, the tragedy struck around 4 am as they were returning home from the fish hatchery. A speeding car hit them, causing Kaveri to be dragged from Ceejay House to Sea Link Road, leading to her untimely death.

Pradeep Nakhwa recounted the traumatic experience and said "We were driving slowly when a car came at extreme speed and hit us. My wife was dragged under the wheels for a distance. I tried to stop the car but couldn't. The driver fled the scene."

Pradeep Nakhwa alleged that Mihir Shah, the accused, was initially evading arrest due to his connections as the son of a political leader. He criticized the administration for the delay, suggesting that "politics" was at play and that Shah would not be arrested until the legislative session concluded.

The Worli Police informed the court that CCTV footage showed the accused dragging the deceased for 1.5 km. The footage also revealed that Mihir Shah called his father, who allegedly advised him to switch seats with another person to evade responsibility. Following this, Shah fled the scene.

