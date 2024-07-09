Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lights, camera, honeymoon: Couple's wedding night video sparks social media outrage (WATCH)

    In the video, the groom is seen asking the bride about their 'Suhaagraat' experience, to which she responds that it has not yet occurred. The couple then proceeds to showcase the decorations in their bedroom, discussing various aspects of their wedding night preparations.

    In a recent viral incident sparking widespread debate on social media, a newlywed couple has come under scrutiny for sharing a vlog of their 'Suhaagraat' (wedding night). The video, originally posted by Sunanda Roy on X (formerly Twitter), portrays the couple in what appears to be their bedroom shortly after their marriage ceremony.

    In the video, the groom is seen asking the bride about their 'Suhaagraat' experience, to which she responds that it has not yet occurred. The couple then proceeds to showcase the decorations in their bedroom, discussing various aspects of their wedding night preparations.

    Since its circulation, the video has faced severe criticism from online users, who have accused the couple of breaching personal boundaries for the sake of social media attention. Many comments across different platforms have condemned their actions, with some questioning the ethics of exposing such intimate moments to the public eye.

    One social media user expressed disbelief, lamenting the trend of commodifying personal lives for fleeting fame, while another sarcastically questioned what else the couple might reveal if they were already sharing details of their wedding night.

