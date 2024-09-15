Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    UP govt prepares master trainers for better conduct in hospitals, following CM Yogi's orders

    The government hopes that this move will not only improve the standard of care, but also create a more welcoming and supportive environment for patients and their families. By prioritizing a compassionate approach, the administration seeks to foster a positive perception of government healthcare facilities, making them more accessible and trustworthy for the public.

    In a bid to enhance the quality of healthcare services, the Yogi Adityanath-led government in Uttar Pradesh is training frontline staff in government hospitals to improve their behavior towards patients and their attendants. The initiative aims to address common concerns about the treatment of patients in hospitals, ensuring that people no longer face issues related to staff conduct during their visits.

    Principal Secretary, Medical Health and Family Welfare, Partha Sarthi Sen Sharma said that on the instructions of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, master trainers have been trained to provide a good experience to patients and their attendants in government hospitals. 

    Notably, during a recent high-level meeting, CM Yogi emphasized that respectful and quality healthcare is a critical aspect of public health service. He noted that the behavior of frontline staff plays a pivotal role in shaping the hospital's image, as it is often the first point of contact for patients.

    "Frontline staff are being trained to provide respectful and compassionate care, which is remembered by patients long after they recover," said Sharma. He also stressed that the empathetic approach of healthcare workers can contribute to the patient’s treatment, as those seeking care are often under significant mental and physical stress. "A kind and supportive demeanor from healthcare staff acts as a balm, helping patients and their attendants navigate difficult times", he remarked. 

    The government anticipates positive results from this initiative in the near future, with the hope that it will significantly improve patient experiences in the state's hospitals.

    Mission Director of National Health Mission, Dr. Pinky Jowal said that on the instructions of CM Yogi, master trainers have been prepared in Lucknow to train all the frontline staff (receptionist/ward assistant/security guard/staff nurse/pharmacist/lab technician) of the state. These master trainers will be the head/chief medical superintendent of all district hospitals, staff nurse in-charge, hospital manager and district quality consultant.

    As part of the Yogi government’s initiative, four master trainers have been assigned from each district, with their training completed in nine batches in August. These trainers are now set to educate frontline staff at district hospitals and community health centers across the state.

    Dr. Archana Verma, General Manager of Training at NHM, emphasized the critical role of security guards, reception staff, and ward assistants, as they are the first point of contact for patients and their families. "Their attentiveness and behavior significantly impact the overall patient experience. Training has already begun in several hospitals, with more to follow as micro plans are developed to ensure comprehensive coverage across the state", she said.

