The Uttar Pradesh government has raised the Dearness Allowance for state employees to 63 percent. The revised rate, effective from July 2026, will be reflected in the November salary, offering significant financial relief to staff before Diwali.

UP Government Increases Dearness Allowance

The Uttar Pradesh government, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, has increased the Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees to 63 per cent, with the revised rate coming into effect from July 1, 2026. The increased DA will be paid along with the November salary, providing financial relief to lakhs of employees ahead of Diwali.

According to the announcement, the revised DA will benefit state government employees, employees of aided educational institutions, technical educational institutions and urban local bodies across Uttar Pradesh. The government has also decided to credit the arrears for the period from July to October 2026 into the employees' provident fund accounts.

Provident Fund and Salary Adjustments

With the revision, the DA rate for eligible employees will increase to 63 per cent. The revised allowance will be reflected in the November salary, while the arrears for the preceding four months will be deposited separately into their provident fund accounts. The announcement comes ahead of Diwali, with the revised allowance set to benefit a large section of the state's workforce.

Mission Rozgar Recruitment

Earlier, CM Yogi gave appointment letters to 4,543 newly selected Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders in Lucknow. "Under the 'Mission Rozgar', appointment letters were handed over today in Lucknow to 4,543 newly selected Sub-Inspectors and Platoon Commanders in @Uppolice through a fair and transparent recruitment process. I assure you that in the double-engine government, the chain of providing appointment letters to the youth of UP will continue relentlessly without stopping, without faltering," he wrote on X.