    Uttar Pradesh: 'Dial 112' receives death threat for CM Yogi Adityanath, case registered

    After receiving the threat, the Operation Commander of '112' filed a case in the police station Sushant Golf City. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 506, 507 and IT Act 66.

    Uttar Pradesh: 'Dial 112' receives death threat for CM Yogi Adityanath, case registered AJR
    First Published Apr 25, 2023, 9:08 AM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Police on Tuesday (April 25) said that they registered a case against an unidentified person in Lucknow after they received death threat for Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. It is reportedly said that the threat was received via message on 'Dial 112' (a number launched by the Uttar Pradesh government for the emergency services), in which the person stated, "I will kill CM Yogi soon".

    After receiving the threat, the Operation Commander of '112' filed a case in the police station Sushant Golf City. A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) Section 506, 507 and IT Act 66.

    Doors of Kedarnath Dham open for pilgrims after IMD issues snowfall alert

    "Case has been registered under sections 506 and 507 IPC and 66 IT Act in PS Sushant Golf City against an unknown person after 'Dial 112' receives death threat for Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath," the police said.

    In a separate incident, the police detained a person who wrote a letter that threatened to detonate a suicide bomb on Prime Minister Narendra Modi while he was set to visit Kochi on April 24.

    On Saturday, Kerala BJP chief K Surendran said that he received a letter last week about a conspiracy to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    'Drunk' man arrested for peeing on co-passenger onboard New York-Delhi flight

    Speaking to reporters, Kochi City Police Commissioner, K Sethu Raman said, "The person who sent the threat letter against the Prime Minister was arrested. Xavier, the accused was arrested yesterday. The reason is personal enmity. He wrote the letter to trap his neighbour. We found him with the help of forensics."

    "Tight security has been arranged for the Prime Minister arriving in Kochi. 2060 policemen have been appointed for this purpose. As part of this, traffic control has also been imposed from 2 pm," the Commissioner added.

    Last Updated Apr 25, 2023, 9:08 AM IST
