The Supreme Court has issued a notice to Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah over a plea challenging his 2023 election win from Varuna. The petitioner claims the victory was secured through illegal freebie promises in the Congress party manifesto.

The Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah seeking his response to a plea challenging his victory from Varuna constituency in the 2023 State legislative assembly elections, alleging that the same was based on illegal freebie policies as per the Karnataka Congress party manifesto. After considering the plea filed by one K. Shankara, a bench of Justices Vikram Nath and Sandeep Mehta said "issue notice".

Background of the Petition

The petitioner, Shankara, had moved the Supreme Court challenging the Karnataka High Court's April 22 decision to dismiss his plea challenging Siddaramaiah's victory from the Varuna constituency. Shankara had alleged that Siddaramaiah's election victory was based on wrongfully offering freebies to ensure votes. Such practice, as per the petitioner, is in violation of certain provisions of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. (ANI)