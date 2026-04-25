A fire erupted at Creative Textile Mills in Valsad's Vapi GIDC area. Fire tenders are at the spot. This follows recent fire incidents in Vadodara and on the Halol-Pavagadh Road, marking a series of blazes across Gujarat in April.

A fire broke out on the first floor of Creative Textile Mills Pvt Ltd located in the Vapi GIDC area of Valsad district on Saturday. Fire tenders have reached the spot, and efforts are currently underway to douse the blaze. Further details are awaited.

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Other Recent Fire Incidents in Gujarat

Earlier on April 15, a fire broke out in a building in the Gotri area of Vadodara, Gujarat, officials said. Firefighting teams rushed to the spot soon after receiving information about the incident, and operations to douse the flames are currently underway. Further details regarding the cause of the fire and the extent of damage are awaited.

Similarly, on April 6, a massive fire broke out at a scrap warehouse located on Halol-Pavagadh Road in Gujarat. (ANI)