Arvind Kejriwal hails Punjab's 66% GST growth, citing honest AAP governance. The praise comes as a separate confrontation erupts in the Punjab Assembly, with Congress accusing CM Bhagwant Mann of being intoxicated during a session.

Kejriwal Hails Record GST Growth

Aam Aadmi Party National Convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday hailed the Punjab government for the staggering 66 per cent growth in post-settlement Goods and Services Tax (GST) collection, surging from Rs 1,795 crore last year to Rs 2,987 crore.

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In a post on X, Kejriwal, criticising the previous state's government for inaction, stated that they did not have the intent and kept making excuses.

"For decades, governments kept saying 'paise nahi hain' as an excuse for inaction. Today, Punjab proves the truth -- it was never about money, it was about intent," he said.

"With honest governance, there has been a record growth in revenue, and that money is now being used to serve the people of Punjab. That's the AAP model," Kejriwal added.

For decades, governments kept saying “paise nahi hain” as an excuse for inaction. Today, Punjab proves the truth — it was never about money, it was about intent. With honest governance, there has been a record growth in revenue and that money is now being used to serve the… https://t.co/T6Ta6xFH8P — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 2, 2026

The former Delhi CM was responding to a post of Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema, sharing the Central government's data on tax collections.

"Punjab has recorded a historic 66% growth in GST collections for April 2026 over April 2025 -- the highest ever in its history. This surpasses all major states and the national average, marking the highest growth registered by any state," Cheema said.

Punjab has recorded a historic 66% growth in GST collections for April 2026 over April 2025 — the highest ever in its history. This surpasses all major states and the national average, marking the highest growth registered by any state. A testament to the honest and effective… pic.twitter.com/He2PZDjnR6 — Adv Harpal Singh Cheema (@HarpalCheemaMLA) May 2, 2026

Heated Confrontation in Punjab Assembly

Meanwhile, on Friday, a heated confrontation broke out between the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the opposition Congress on Friday over allegations against Mann.

Congress leaders demanded that the Chief Minister undergo an alcohol test, claiming that he appeared to have come "drunk" during the Punjab Assembly session.

The situation escalated as both sides traded accusations on the floor of the House, turning the proceedings into a stormy session.

"What should we even do coming to the Assembly where the Chief Minister is in an inebriated state? What is the purpose of holding a session when the head of state is completely sozzled? We demand that everyone's test be conducted," he said.

Responding to the accusations, Mann told ANI, "They have no issues to raise. What test should be done?" (ANI)