    Uttar Pradesh: 70-year-old man dragged for several feet by SUV in Jhansi

    The four-minute-long video, captured on CCTV, shows a white Uttar Pradesh-registered Toyota Fortuner reversing in a narrow street. The bone-chilling incident occurred in the Sipri Bazaar area of Jhansi when the driver was reversing the car in a narrow street with cars parked on either side.
     

    First Published May 24, 2024, 9:11 AM IST

    On a narrow street in Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi, a Toyota Fortuner ran over a 70-year-old man who was behind the vehicle. The terrifying event happened in Jhansi's Sipri Bazaar as the driver was reversing the vehicle in a small roadway with parked automobiles on each side.

    According to media reports, the four-minute CCTV footage, a white Toyota Fortuner registered in Uttar Pradesh was seen reversing on a small street. Rajendra Gupta was observed being struck and fell beneath the SUV a short while after. The driver reversed the car for a short distance without seeing there was a guy underneath it.

    The man screamed in anguish as he was pulled by the car. When people heard the screaming, they hurried towards the automobile, and the driver drove it ahead. The bleeding man was laying on the road and was dragged a few feet when the driver pushed onward.

    The Fortuner driver stepped out of the vehicle as a mob gathered on the street, pulling the man out from beneath the car. The SUV weights more than 2.5 tonnes, and the man sustained significant injuries in the event. The police were called, and the driver of the vehicle offered to help. He took the elderly man to a hospital in his vehicle.

    The police have registered a case of reckless driving, endangering the life of a person and causing grievous injuries under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code after the elderly man's son filed a complaint.
     

    Last Updated May 24, 2024, 9:11 AM IST
