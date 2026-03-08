AAP's Saurabh Bhardwaj alleged Delhi Police stopped him from meeting the family of Tarun Kumar, who was killed in an Uttam Nagar clash during Holi. He claimed BJP workers were allowed. CM Rekha Gupta has condemned the murder and promised strict action.

AAP Leader Alleges Police Bias

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Delhi President Saurabh Bhardwaj on Sunday alleged that he was stopped from meeting the family of Tarun Kumar, who died during the Uttam Nagar clash during Holi celebrations. Taking it to X, he claimed that while the Delhi Police stopped him from meeting the family, at least 20 Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) workers were allowed to do so. He said that the incident took place in the presence of media personnel.

"On the day of Holi, youth Tarun was murdered, and the victim's family is accusing the police. Today, we reached Uttam Nagar to meet the victim's family. @DelhiPolice The Delhi Police stopped us and let 20 BJP people go in front of us. Everything happened in front of the media. Yesterday, our former MLA came to meet the victim's family," he wrote on X.

CM Condemns Murder, Assures Action

Earlier today, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta condemned the killing of the 25-year-old man, calling the incident "heartbreaking and reprehensible" and assuring strict action against those involved. In a post on X, the Chief Minister said Delhi has a zero-tolerance policy towards violent crimes and directed authorities to ensure the immediate arrest of all accused and swift legal action in the case.

"This brutal murder of an innocent youth in Uttam Nagar, Delhi, on the auspicious occasion of Holi, is extremely painful, condemnable, and shocking to the entire society. Delhi has a zero-tolerance policy for such heinous criminal and violent incidents. Such brutality will not be tolerated at any cost. Clear and strict instructions have been given to the administration to immediately arrest all those involved in this crime and ensure the strictest and swiftest action against them in accordance with the law. Strict and exemplary action will be taken in this case so that no one dares to commit such inhuman acts in the future," Gupta said.

She also assured the victim's family that the Delhi government stands with them and will ensure all possible assistance and justice. "The Delhi government stands with the victim's family with full sympathy, responsibility, and determination during this difficult time. I will take action to provide the family with all possible assistance and justice. Tarun's family has lost their young son; their grief cannot be expressed in words. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed soul and give strength to the family to bear this unbearable grief," the Chief Minister said.

Bulldozer Action and Investigation Details

Meanwhile, the Delhi Municipal Corporation carried out a bulldozer action against the property of an accused in connection with a murder case reported from Uttam Nagar. According to officials, the action was taken against the property linked to the accused Nizamuddin.

The incident dates back to Holi, which was on March 4, when a dispute reportedly broke out over a balloon, which later escalated into a violent altercation. During the clash, a youth was allegedly beaten to death. So far, the police have apprehended seven people in connection with the case, including a minor. Further investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)