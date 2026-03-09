Kolkata Rains: Showers Likely in South and North Bengal, Says Alipore Met Office
The Alipore Met Office has some news for us. They're saying Kolkata is likely to get some rain. And it's not just the city; several districts in South and North Bengal are also on the list for a wet spell.
Image Credit : ANI
Kolkata's Weather
Kolkata saw scattered showers on Saturday, and the sky remained overcast all day on Sunday. Even on Monday, the sun was nowhere to be seen past noon.
Image Credit : ANI
Rain Forecast
The Alipore Met Office says Kolkata's weather will stay like this for a bit. They have predicted rain for the city for the next three days.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata Will Get Wet
According to the Met Office forecast, Kolkata will get light to moderate scattered showers. Good news is, there's no warning for heavy rain.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Rain in Other Districts
The forecast predicts light to moderate rain for Kolkata and its neighbouring districts. While no special alert has been issued, thunderstorms are expected.
Image Credit : Asianet News
District Rain Forecast
The rain will also hit South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba and Paschim Bardhaman, Birbhum, Murshidabad, and Nadia. These districts will also experience gusty winds along with thunderstorms.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Storm Speed
The Met Office predicts wind speeds of 30-40 km/h in South 24 Parganas, Jhargram, Bankura, Purba Bardhaman, Murshidabad, and Nadia. In Birbhum and Paschim Bardhaman, winds could reach 40-50 km/h.
Image Credit : Asianet News
North Bengal's Weather
Almost all districts in North Bengal are set to receive light to moderate rain with thunderstorms this week. The forecast says scattered showers will continue until next Sunday.
Image Credit : Asianet News
Reason for Rain
This unseasonal rain is happening because of conditions similar to a 'Kalbaishakhi' and the formation of thunderclouds. In many parts of South Bengal, clouds are forming and staying put, causing this rainfall.
Image Credit : social media
Temperature
North Bengal's temperature won't change much over the next week. However, in South Bengal, the mercury might climb a little, but no major temperature shift is expected.
Image Credit : Getty
Kolkata's Weather
On Monday, Kolkata's minimum temperature was 24 degrees Celsius, which is 2.3 degrees below normal. The day's temperature is expected to be around 32 degrees.
