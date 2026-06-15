Congress leader Supriya Shrinate welcomed the US-Iran peace agreement but questioned the Centre over India's absence from the peace process and its response to the deaths of three Indian sailors, allegedly killed by the U.S.

Congress Questions India's Role

Congress leader Supriya Shrinate on Monday welcomed the US-Iran 60-day peace agreement and efforts aimed at ending the West Asia crisis. Speaking to ANI, Shrinate also questioned the Centre over what she termed India's absence from the peace process and its response to the deaths of Indian sailors. "We welcome any peace initiative, because wherever there is war in the world, the common people suffer the consequences. Our three sailors were martyred, and why? Because the U.S. brutally murdered them. Despite knowing that there was an Indian crew on that ship, our Prime Minister failed to utter a single word. He neither expressed condolences nor offered any sympathy nor sent a condolence message. Registering an objection to the U.S. is a far cry," she said.

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The Congress leader further said that while peace efforts should be supported, the government must explain why India had no visible role in the development. "We welcome peace, but we also want to ask why India played no role in it? Such a major peace agreement is being reached, and Pakistan the poor terror state is playing a role in it," she alleged.

Details of the US-Iran Agreement

The major diplomatic breakthrough between Washington and Tehran was announced on Sunday, with President Trump saying that the agreement would bring "peace and security" to West Asia and facilitate the reopening of the critical energy chokepoint Strait of Hormuz.

Following the announcement, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister for Legal and International Affairs, Kazem Gharibabadi, confirmed the peace deal and outlined Tehran's conditions for moving forward with negotiations. According to Iran's state-affiliated Press TV, Gharibabadi said the official signing ceremony would take place on Friday, after which the text of the Memorandum of Understanding would be released publicly. He stated that Iran would enter a proposed 60-day negotiation period for a final agreement only after verifying that the United States had fulfilled commitments related to ending hostilities, lifting the blockade and releasing Iranian assets.

The peace deal is set to be signed on Friday in Switzerland. (ANI)