Tripura CM Manik Saha, at the TBSE's Golden Jubilee, advocated for using modern technology for practical education and pursuing morality. He highlighted the new education policy, state initiatives like Super 30, and infrastructure development.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Singh Saha on Thursday said that, along with acquiring textbook knowledge, modern technology should also be used to gain practical education. He stated that one should pursue real education and choose a path of morality for a bright future. "Through education, one can establish oneself as a distinguished person in society," Saha said while inaugurating the Golden Jubilee Year Celebration Festival of the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) at Nazrul Kalakshetra here.

New Education Policy to Strengthen Youth

At the event, the Chief Minister said that students would benefit from spending time on spirituality to keep their minds calm. He also mentioned that a new education policy has been launched at the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's advice to make the country's education system more timely. "Educated youth is one of the world's most valuable assets. A new education policy has been launched to support the country's educated youth and strengthen them. Technology has been linked with education. The Prime Minister is striving to make our country a hub of education. The state government is also implementing various projects for timely education," said Saha.

CM's Advice for TBSE

The Chief Minister stated that TBSE was established in 1976 and that this year marks the board's golden jubilee. When running the current TBSE, "good advice should be sought from former officers and employees of the board". Saha further noted that since the adoption of the National Education Policy, students appearing for TBSE exams have performed well.

State-led Education Initiatives

"The board should take the initiative to improve its results. Nipun Tripura, Mission Mukul, Vidya Setu Module, etc., have been launched to steer the state's education system in the right direction. Bicycles are being provided to girls' students. The Super 30 project has been launched for pursuing higher education. Not only students, but also teachers, are receiving timely training. So far, 7,700 teachers have been trained," Saha said.

Improving Educational Infrastructure

"Smart classes have been introduced across all schools to improve educational quality. New hostels have been opened to serve students in tribal areas better. Forty-seven new hostels have been built under various projects, including PM Janman. The state government aims to establish one Eklavya school in each of the 58 blocks of the state," he further added.

Focus on Higher Education

The Chief Minister added that the state government is also implementing new projects in higher education. The state's system of new colleges, universities, and technical education has been further expanded.

Meritorious Students Awarded

On Thursday, 23 meritorious students were awarded at the event for their remarkable results in the secondary and higher secondary examinations from 2022 to 2025. The Chief Minister handed over certificates and unveiled a souvenir to commemorate the TBSE's golden jubilee.

Secretary of the Education Department, Ravel Hemendra Kumar; Maharaj Swami Bhaktisudhananda of Viveknagar Ramakrishna Math; the President of the TBSE, Dhananjay Ganachowdhury; and the Secretary of the Board, Joydeep Bhattacharya, were present on the occasion. (ANI)