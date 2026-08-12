TMC MP Kirti Azad questioned the Centre over its handling of student protests, alleging police used pellet guns and spiked lathis. He criticised the government for failing to deliver justice and questioned the absence of a minister to answer in Parliament.

TMC MP alleges use of spiked lathis against students

Trinamool Congress MP Kirti Azad on Wednesday questioned the Centre over its handling of student protests, alleging that police used pellet guns, tear gas and lathis, including spiked lathis, against protesting students. Speaking to reporters in Parliament, Azad said the government had promised justice to the students but had failed to fulfil its assurance. He questioned the absence of the concerned government representative in the House to respond to the issue.

"Pellet guns, tear gas and lathis were used, even spiked lathis were used against students. The government promised students justice but did not fulfil," Azad said.

He further questioned who was supposed to come to Parliament and answer the concerns raised by the Opposition. "Today is 12 August. Where is he? He comes to Parliament, but does not come to the House to answer," Azad said.

Parliament standoff over protest issue

The remarks came amid a continuing standoff between the government and Opposition in Parliament over the student protest issue. Opposition parties have been demanding answers from the government and seeking a discussion on the treatment of students during the Jantar Mantar protests.

The issue has also become a major point of confrontation during the Monsoon Session, with Opposition MPs pressing for accountability over the alleged use of force against protesting students.

Government ready for discussion

Earlier, the government has maintained that it is ready to discuss issues raised by the Opposition in Parliament. Union Home Minister Amit Shah said the government was prepared for discussion and urged the Opposition to approach the Lok Sabha Speaker for a formal discussion.

Shah also said he was ready to answer the questions raised by the Opposition, and that he would respond to each and every question on Thursday.

The government has accused the Opposition of disrupting parliamentary proceedings instead of allowing discussions to take place, while Opposition parties have argued that the government is avoiding accountability on issues concerning students.

Azad's latest remarks indicate that the Opposition is likely to continue pressing the government for answers when Parliament meets on Thursday, particularly over the alleged use of force against students and the assurances of justice made by the government.