    US Envoy Eric Garcetti wins hearts with 'Chaiyya Chaiyya' dance during Diwali celebrations at Embassy (WATCH)

    Author
    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Nov 11, 2023, 10:30 AM IST

    In a vibrant display of cultural appreciation, Eric Garcetti, the US Ambassador to India, showcased his Bollywood dance prowess during a Diwali celebration event at the US embassy in New Delhi. The event took place on a Friday, where Garcetti enthralled the audience with his dance to the iconic 1998 hit song 'Chaiyya Chaiyya.' Dressed in a blue kurta and shades, he brought a festive atmosphere to the embassy, reminiscent of the original song featuring Shah Rukh Khan and Malaika Arora dancing on a train.

    The joyful moment was captured on video and widely shared and applauded on X (formerly Twitter). Users commended Garcetti for his lively spirit and engagement in Diwali celebrations, fostering a positive connection between the US and India.

    "Delight to watch US Ambassador grooving to bollywood item number 'Chhaiya Chhaiya'," said one user on X, while another added, "I applaud the jovial spirit of US Ambassador to India, Mr Eric Garcetti, for showing delightful interest in Diwali celebrations. Let there be light and happiness in the relationship of US and India like this forever!"

    Since assuming his role in May, Ambassador Garcetti has actively embraced Indian traditions. Notably, he celebrated Durga Puja at Delhi's Chittaranjan Park with enthusiasm. During the festivities, he visited a pandal, enjoyed traditional Bengali delicacies, and even participated in Dhunuchi Naach, a dance dedicated to Goddess Durga.

    In a surprising and empathetic move, Garcetti paid an unannounced visit to the US visa center in Delhi earlier in the week to interact with applicants. This gesture occurred amid substantial waiting periods for US visa appointments, reaching as high as 511 days. In response to the growing demand for US visas, the United States has made significant investments in its operations in India. The US Mission has expanded its workforce to streamline visa processing, upgraded facilities at the US Consulate in Chennai, and inaugurated a new Consulate building in Hyderabad.

    Highlighting the robust travel relationship between the two countries, last year saw over 1.2 million Indians visiting the US, solidifying it as one of the world's most significant travel connections. Indians now constitute over 10 percent of all visa applicants globally, with 20 percent seeking student visas and 65% applying for H&L-category employment visas.

