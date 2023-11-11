Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Diwali delight: American singer Mary Milben enchants 'Om Jai Jagdish Hare' (WATCH)

    The video captures a serene moment as Mary folds her hands in prayer, delivering a heartfelt rendition of Om Jai Jagdish Hare, a cherished hymn in the Diwali festivities. Her melodic performance not only pays homage to the significance of the occasion but also serves as a cross-cultural bridge.

    In a heartwarming celebration of Diwali, American singer Mary Milben shared a soulful rendition of the revered Om Jai Jagdish Hare Aarti on the social media platform X. Dressed in an elegant orange and gold lehenga choli adorned with traditional jewelry, Mary immersed herself in the festive spirit, surrounded by the warm glow of diyas and lights at a picturesque location.

    Expressing her love for the festival, Mary Milben conveyed her excitement, stating, "My favorite time of the year, Diwali, is here. India, I look forward to celebrating with you this weekend and officially on November 12th. Happy Diwali to the Indian community all over the world. Your light the light within and illuminate the world."

    The video captures a serene moment as Mary folds her hands in prayer, delivering a heartfelt rendition of Om Jai Jagdish Hare, a cherished hymn in the Diwali festivities. Her melodic performance not only pays homage to the significance of the occasion but also serves as a cross-cultural bridge, fostering a sense of unity and celebration across borders.

    Through this musical offering, Mary Milben extends warm wishes to everyone on the festival of lights, spreading joy and harmony. The video stands as a testament to the power of music in transcending cultural boundaries and embracing the spirit of Diwali's universal celebration.

