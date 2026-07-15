Little Scholars, the Bengaluru daycare in the infant abuse case, denies all allegations. It claims two terminated caregivers created and circulated doctored videos in a 'malicious campaign' to defame the organisation after their dismissal.

The institution running the daycare at the centre of the alleged infant abuse case, 'Little Scholars', has claimed that no mistreatment of children took place at the facility. It was alleged that two terminated caregivers conspired to create and circulate doctored videos to defame the organisation.

Institution Alleges 'Malicious Campaign'

In a statement issued days after the incident came to light, Little Scholars said both the organisation and its corporate client, IT firm Capgemini, had become victims of a "malicious campaign." Little Scholars said the statement was being issued "to clarify the sequence of events, bring out the truth, and expose the criminal acts committed against our institution."

According to the institution, on Thursday, June 25, 2026, two employees, Sujata and Vijayalakshmi R, were involved in a physical and verbal altercation during work hours. Citing its "zero-tolerance policy" towards misconduct at the workplace, proprietor Ramandeep Kaur immediately ordered the termination of both employees and confiscation of their company credentials, including ID cards.

The institution alleged that to take revenge for their "rightful dismissal" and to get their jobs back, Sujata and Vijayalakshmi hatched a premeditated conspiracy of extortion. "To pressure Little Scholars and seek revenge, the accused smuggled mobile phones inside the facility in violation of our strict security rules," the statement said.

It further alleged that the two "specifically targeted vulnerable infants who could not speak, took them out of areas covered by our comprehensive CCTV coverage, and deliberately created disturbing situations to record them on video."

Legal Counsel Calls it 'Retaliatory Act'

Little Scholars' legal counsel, Adithya Krishna Pandey, termed the alleged torture of children a "retaliatory act" orchestrated by former employees following their termination and failed extortion attempts. He stated that the daycare centre is cooperating with the investigation to ensure the accused face justice for the "atrocities" committed against the innocent children.

Speaking to ANI, Pandey said, "Looking at the innocent souls being tortured and tormented in the way that they were, and though the videos were recorded mischievously, they were still recorded and brought out. It was basically an orchestrated torture that was done by the ladies involved in the same, as they were terminated from their services (at the daycare centre) for their non-compliance with the rules and regulations of Little Scholars, such as the most important one being no verbal conflicts in front of the children."

"Upon termination of the service, it seemed like a retaliatory act that they committed. The extortion attempts were made by the supervisor and her friend. We are cooperating with the investigation and waiting for that to come to an end to bring these mischievous ladies to justice so that the atrocities that they have committed against the children do not go unchecked," he added.

Proprietor Alleges Extortion Attempt

Little Scholars proprietor Ramandeep Kaur stated that the institution is not at fault, blaming specific employees for the incident while alleging an extortion attempt of Rs 2.5 lakh by a "fraud."

Speaking to ANI, the proprietor of Little Scholars said, "Little Scholars & Capgemini are not at fault here. Those who are at fault should be punished. Manjula had informed me about warning Sujata and Vijaya (daycare employees) who always engaged in verbal fights at the daycare over their personal issues. This incident has affected my business. Rs 2.5 lakh was demanded from me by one Mahendra, whom the police called a fraud."

Little Scholars claimed the manipulated videos were first used to blackmail the institution and to seek re-employment at the daycare. When the management stood by its decision to dismiss them, Sujata allegedly made the videos public to "settle the score."

The institution said it is fully cooperating with the police investigation in the matter. The case had sparked outrage after videos purportedly showing mistreatment of infants at the Capgemini campus daycare surfaced online last month. Police have registered a case and are investigating. The allegations made by Little Scholars are yet to be independently verified. (ANI)