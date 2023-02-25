Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Upset over Prayagraj shootout, UP CM Yogi Adityanath's rare outburst in assembly

    CM Adityanath's outburst was rare as he had cultivated a far more measured public image since he took over the state in 2017, stowing away years of incendiary speeches as the founding leader of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing group.

    Upset over Prayagraj shootout, UP CM Yogi Adityanath's rare outburst in assembly AJR
    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Feb 25, 2023, 4:28 PM IST

    Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday (February 25) slammed opposition leader Akhilesh Yadav in the state assembly, even referencing his feud with his father, following tough questions over the public killing of a witness in a murder case a day ago.

    Pointing finger at Akhilesh Yadav, CM Adityanath said, "Is it not true that Atiq Ahmed who has been accused by the victim's family, is part of the mafia fostered by the  Samajwadi Party and we have only worked towards breaking its back?"

    Also read: Congress to propose legislation against hate crime, religious discrimination; check details

    "Speaker sir, he is the godfather of all professional criminals and mafia. They have crime in their veins. And I am telling this house today, we will run this mafia to the ground," the Chief Minister, again wagging his finger at the Samajwadi Party chief, said.

    CM Adityanath's outburst was rare as he had cultivated a far more measured public image since he took over the state in 2017, stowing away years of incendiary speeches as the founding leader of Hindu Yuva Vahini, a right-wing group.

    As the assembly erupted in an uproar, the Samajwadi Party leader hit back, saying, "Criminals are yours." He had earlier accused the state's police in "Ram Rajya" of being a "total failure".

    "There is daylight shooting, bombs are being hurled, and a witness is killed. What are the police doing? What is the government doing? Where are the double engines? Is this a film shooting," Yadav said.

    "Sharam toh tumhe karni chahiye, apne baap ki samman nahi kar paye tum (you should be ashamed, you couldn't respect even your father)", CM Adityanath said, in reference to a falling out between the Samajwadi Party leader and his father Mulayam Singh Yadav.

    Also read: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 2-day visit to India, meets PM Modi

    The fiery exchange of works came to light after the opposition's questions about the killing of a witness in the murder case of a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA who was shot dead in Prayagraj on Friday. The attack was caught on multiple CCTV cameras.

    Umesh Pal, a key witness in the murder case of MLA Raju Pal in 2005, was shot dead by an unidentified man while he was getting out of the backseat of an SUV on the bustling main road of Prayagraj, one of the vast state's largest cities.

    Last Updated Feb 25, 2023, 4:28 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    IIT Bombay student suicide: CJI ponders over where India's educational institutions are going wrong - adt

    IIT Bombay student suicide: CJI ponders over where India's educational institutions are going wrong

    My hunch is Modi ji will bail out Pakistan': Former RAW chief Amarjit Singh Dulat AJR

    'My hunch is Modi ji will bail out Pakistan': Former RAW chief Amarjit Singh Dulat

    Congress to propose legislation against hate crime, religious discrimination; check details AJR

    Congress to propose legislation against hate crime, religious discrimination; check details

    Breaking Congress amends its Constitution at 85th plenary session; here's a look at key highlights AJR

    Congress amends its Constitution at 85th plenary session; here's a look at key highlights

    Indore Pharmacy college principal succumbs to burn injuries days after being set ablaze by ex-student - adt

    Indore: Pharmacy college principal succumbs to burn injuries days after being set ablaze by ex-student

    Recent Stories

    football Mason Greenwood trolled after suspended Man United star 'set to become father' after sexual assault charges dropped snt

    Mason Greenwood trolled after suspended Man United star 'set to become father'

    From Alia-Ranbir to Kareena-Saif: 5 Bollywood couples who were in live-in relationships before marriage vma

    From Alia-Ranbir to Kareena-Saif: 5 Bollywood couples who were in live-in relationships before marriage

    IIT Bombay student suicide: CJI ponders over where India's educational institutions are going wrong - adt

    IIT Bombay student suicide: CJI ponders over where India's educational institutions are going wrong

    My hunch is Modi ji will bail out Pakistan': Former RAW chief Amarjit Singh Dulat AJR

    'My hunch is Modi ji will bail out Pakistan': Former RAW chief Amarjit Singh Dulat

    Is BCCI awaiting Rishabh Pant return to name him India next Test vice-captain Saba Karim responds snt

    Is BCCI awaiting Rishabh Pant's return to name him India's Test vice-captain? Saba Karim responds

    Recent Videos

    Viral video Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Viral: Elephant strays out of reserve, hits the streets of Madukkarai in Coimbatore

    Video Icon
    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anto-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Exercise 'Dustlik': India, Uzbek forces execute anti-terror ops in Uttarakhand

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia IND vs AUS Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2nd Test Playing on pitches like Delhi need to find methods of scoring runs - Rohit Sharma on KL Rahul-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'Playing on pitches like Delhi, need to find methods of scoring runs' - Rohit on Rahul

    Video Icon
    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit 2023

    Indian economy will have the fastest growth rate: American billionaire Ray Dalio at World Government Summit

    Video Icon
    India vs Australia, IND vs AUS, Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2022-23, Delhi/2nd Test: You need to be mentally strong - Cheteshwar Pujara on his 100th Test journey-ayh

    IND vs AUS, 2nd Test: 'You need to be mentally strong, believe in yourself' - Pujara on his 100th Test journey

    Video Icon