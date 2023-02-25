German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on 2-day visit to India, meets PM Modi

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    On November 16, 2022, PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz held bilateral talks in the Indonesian resort city of Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit. The first meeting between the two leaders took place during Modi's visit to Berlin on May 2 last year for the sixth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

    German Chancellor Olaf Scholz on Saturday (February 25) arrived in India on a two-day visit that is expected to further expand the overall bilateral relations in a number of key areas, including new technologies, clean energy and trade and investment.

    It can be seen that this is Scholz's first visit to India after he became the German chancellor in December 2021 following Angela Merkel's historic 16-year tenure at the top post.

    People familiar with the broad agenda of the Modi-Scholz talks said the consequences of the Russia-Ukraine conflict are expected to figure prominently during the deliberations.

    The officials said the talks will also focus on expanding cooperation in the areas of trade, defence, clean energy, climate change and new technologies.

    The Indo-Pacific, an area that has seen rising Chinese assertiveness in recent years, is another topic that the two leaders are anticipated to discuss in depth.

    On November 16, 2022, PM Modi and Chancellor Scholz held bilateral talks in the Indonesian resort city of Bali on the sidelines of the G20 summit.

    The first meeting between the two leaders took place during Modi's visit to Berlin on May 2 last year for the sixth India-Germany Intergovernmental Consultations (IGC).

    It was followed by PM Modi's visit to the Alpine castle of Schloss Elmau in southern Germany on June 26 and 27 to attend the annual summit of the G7 grouping.

    Scholz invited Modi for the G7 summit under the German presidency. The ties between India and Germany have been on an upswing in a range of key areas in the last few years.

    Scholz will leave for Bengaluru on Sunday morning and is set to depart from the capital city of Karnataka at around 5:30 pm.

