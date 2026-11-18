Information on the interview schedule for the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 has been disclosed. The dates for personality tests are listed in this section.

The Union Public Service Commission has announced the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 interview schedule. Candidates interested in participating in the interview phase can examine the schedule on the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in. The personality test will start on December 7 and terminate on February 12, 2027. The reporting time for the forenoon session is 9 a.m., and the afternoon session is 1 pm.

The PT schedule has been produced and published for all 2526 students who have qualified for PT for CSE 2026. However, if any applicant fails to fill out/update and submit the required information online on the Commission's website between November 11 and November 25, 2026, they will not receive an e-summon letter and will be unable to appear in the PT.

Candidates presenting for interviews will be reimbursed for their travel expenses, limited to the second/sleeper-class train fare (Mail Express).

All applicants who will take the personality test can check the schedule by following the procedures outlined below.

Visit the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

Click on the UPSC Civil Services Exam 2026 Interview Schedule link on the home page.

A new PDF file will appear, allowing applicants to verify the exam dates.

Download the file and retain a physical copy for future use.

Candidates who have passed the Civil Services Main exam can take the personality test. The interview will be place in the Union Public Service Commission's office, located at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069.

The main examination was held on August 21, 22, 23, 29, and 30, 2026. The exam was divided into two shifts: 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., and 2.30 p.m. to 5.30 p.m. The results were released on November 5, 2026. For additional information, aspirants can visit the UPSC's official website.