UP Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya criticized Akhilesh Yadav's PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur, claiming the SP's future is bleak despite the opposition's aggressive grassroots campaign and efforts to mobilize voters before the 2027 elections.

Maurya Slams Akhilesh Yadav Over PDA Rath Yatra in Gorakhpur City

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 18 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Wednesday slammed Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav over his ongoing 'Rath Yatra' in Gorakhpur, asserting that the party's political future remains completely in the dark regardless of where it stages protests or processions.

Reacting to the SP chief's outreach campaign, Maurya stated that while the opposition party can indulge in daydreams about capturing power in Uttar Pradesh, the ground reality remains entirely against them. "Whether Akhilesh Yadav holds a yatra in Gorakhpur, Saifai, or Lucknow, the future of the Samajwadi Party was, is, and will remain in the dark. The Samajwadi Party can certainly daydream about coming to power in Uttar Pradesh till 2047, but on the ground, they cannot come to power. Akhilesh Yadav knows this very well," Maurya said.

On the Samajwadi Party's 'PDA Rath Yatra', a party worker pushed back on the idea that Gorakhpur belongs to one camp alone. Gorakhpur is widely recognised as the political stronghold of Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Its political significance stems from the influence of the Gorakhnath Math and decades of electoral representation.

"To label Gorakhpur solely as Yogi's stronghold is not entirely accurate; it has also been a stronghold for the Samajwadis," he said. Yogi Adityanath won the Gorakhpur Lok Sabha seat five consecutive times starting in 1998, before vacating it in 2017 to become Chief Minister. His mentor, Mahant Avaidyanath, held the seat three times prior to him. Following Adityanath's exit from Parliament, the BJP lost the seat in a 2018 by-election to Samajwadi Party (SP) candidate Praveen Nishad. The BJP regained and retained the Gorakhpur parliamentary seat through actor-politician Ravi Kishan in both the 2019 and 2024 general elections, defeating SP's Kajal Nishad in 2024. Yogi Adityanath won the Gorakhpur Urban assembly seat in 2022, and across the district, the BJP secured roughly 50.9% of the vote compared to the SP's 30.5%. Additionally, the BJP retained the Gorakhpur-Faizabad Teachers' constituency during the Uttar Pradesh Legislative Council (MLC) elections in October 2026.

He laid out the plan for Akhilesh Yadav's visit — starting from Gorakhpur airport, the PDA Rath Yatra will move through various parts of the city before reaching the Chauri Chaura Memorial. There, Akhilesh will unveil a statue of Bandhu Singh, a hero of the 1857 revolution. He will also pay tribute to Binnu Singh — the elder brother of event organiser Ajay Singh 'Tappu' — and address a massive gathering in Chauri Chaura.

The worker added that Akhilesh also intends to visit areas in Gorakhpur that the current Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh typically avoids, where he will meet party workers. With the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections on the horizon, Gorakhpur has turned into a high-stakes battleground for both the ruling party and the Opposition. Samajwadi Party national president Akhilesh Yadav is holding a 20-km PDA Rath Yatra (padyatra) in Gorakhpur on November 18, aimed at mobilising supporters across all nine assembly constituencies in the district. As part of the yatra, the SP chief headed toward the Chauri Chaura Martyrs' Memorial to pay tribute to the freedom movement martyrs, signalling the party's aggressive grassroots mobilisation ahead of future electoral battles. A day later, CM Yogi Adityanath is set to launch the BJP's statewide "Jan Chaupal" direct public outreach campaign from Gorakhpur's Town Hall ground on November 19.