Karnataka Deputy CM G Parameshwara claims the State government's three memorandums seeking farmer relief have received no response from the Centre, calling for political unity to address the ongoing agrarian distress.

Karnataka Govt Alleges Centre Ignoring Repeated Farmer Relief Pleas

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister and Revenue Minister G Parameshwara on Tuesday said the State government has already submitted memorandums three times seeking relief from the Centre, but there has been no response so far. Speaking at his residence in Sadashivanagar, Parameshwara said after submitting the memorandums, the State had sought appointments to meet the Union Agriculture Minister, Home Minister and the Prime Minister's Office to personally explain the situation and seek relief for farmers.

"But till now, no response has come from anyone," he said. He recalled that last time also the Centre did not give relief. After the State staged a protest and approached the Supreme Court, relief was given on the court's direction. Even then, only Rs 3,500 crore was released. "This time too, we are confident the same situation will not recur. The Centre should not think differently just because it is a Congress government. People are in distress, farmers are suffering. There are farmers in all political parties. Therefore, there should be no politics in the matter of farmers' distress," he said.

Parameshwara said the Chief Minister has already said that an all-party meeting should be convened and a delegation of leaders from all parties should be taken to Delhi to press for relief. No decision has been taken as of now on approaching the Supreme Court over the delay in relief. A decision will be taken after observing how the Centre behaves in the coming days.

Responding to allegations by former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy that the State government is doing politics on relief, Parameshwara said both were former Chief Ministers. The State government is giving its share of relief. Relief of Rs 1,250 crore each is being given in two phases. The State government itself is bearing Rs 5,000 crore as relief. The State is fulfilling its responsibility with the hope of getting assistance from the Centre, he said.